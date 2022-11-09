"That shi* was hurtful": Ludwig reveals details about his friendship with LilyPichu, says she bullies him for fun

On a recent stream, Ludwig Ahgren shared his experience of being friends with fellow YouTube streamer and OTV member LilyPichu. The former retold stories about the times she has roasted him in front of others and in private.

While playing the platformer game Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends on Steam, Ahgren playfully recalled how rude she was when he was included in a quartet with her for QTCinderella's Christmas concert this year. He stated:

"That shi* was hurtful."

Known for her shy and goofy personality, Lily is beloved by millions of fans worldwide. Furthermore, she is a popular singer-songwriter with a couple of very successful tracks.

"She just bullies me": Ludwig complains about LilyPichu while playing Pogostuck on stream

With December fast approaching, it is once again time for QTCinderella's Christmas concert where notable streamers and content creators such as Fuslie, LilyPichu, and Wendy "natsumiii" are set to perform. While Ludwig was also included with the group this time, he wasn't very enthusiastic about being asked to practice. The streamer stated:

"I'm supposed to be in a quartet for QT's Christmas concert with LilyPichu... Wendy and Fuslie. Supposed to be the four of us. I signed up initially thinking it was one of those things you sign up for but you're not serious about. Then I got put in a group chat with all four of them and they were like, 'Hey guys, we need to practice.'"

Telling his audience that he has produced Christmas albums and a single in the past, Ludwig compared himself to the popular singer Mariah Carey. He quipped:

"And I thought the worst case we do the music performance, we don't practice like we just show up and just wait. That's what I did at the last Christmas concert. I just walked in and was like, 'Hey I made an album once before. People call me the 2022 version of Mariah Carey. I'll just bust this shi* out.'"

So the YouTube streamer was quite reluctant to practice for the concert:

"Bruh, they were talking about practice man. They're gonna practice and shi*."

This is when Ahgren finally reveals how LilyPichu bullied him by deriding others for bringing him on the team. Furthermore, she apparently changed the message to allegedly cover up her rudeness. He quipped:

"Then Lily pops in the group chat and she says, 'Damn, you brought f*cking Ludwig on the team?' I don't read or react to it because I was just hurt, stunned. I comeback half an hour later, her message was edited. And that shi* now says, 'Whoo!!!' With three exclaimation points. That son of a bi*ch did not write whoo originally. That shi* was hurtful."

Ludwig was clearly not happy with how LilyPichu insulted his singing prowess. However, he shifted to another story about how she had insinuated that he isn't a good partner to his long-time girlfriend and recent Misfits Gaming recruit QTCinderella. According to the YouTuber streamer, LilyPichu had a long chat with her about how insufferable he is.

As expected, Ludwig confronted LilyPichu and as a way of clapping back, claimed that if they were in school together, he would bully her instead of the other way around. He stated:

"I always tell her, if I had met her in high school, we would not be friends. Every time I meet her I was like, 'If we were in the same high school, I would bully you or something.'"

He further stated that his relationship with LilyPichu has become one where she bullies him constantly. Ludwig's primary issue with being bullied by LilyPichu stemmed from her being a textbook nerd with an anime voice and a drawing hobby. He quipped:

"Because now the way the friendship works, she just bullies me. That's the friendship in a nutshell. You know how it is like getting bullied by someone with an anime voice, glasses that draws all the time? You know what that does to a man? Cuts deep!"

"LilyPichu's abuse arc continues": Fan reactions to the clip

Fans were quite impressed with how Ludwig told the story so well while playing a platformer known for being very frustrating. Others expressed their appreciation of the two's banter and loved their chemistry on and off-screen.

Fans love his ability to tell a story while gaming (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Comments appreciating LilyPichu's personality (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Ludwig and LilyPichu relish pulling each other's leg

Ludwig and LilyPichu have been friends for a long time. The former has immense respect for the latter, as is evident from this conversation back in June where he crowned her the best streamer from OTV.

The two frequently banter on and off screen, each trying to outwit the other with funny quips and Twitter posts. A notable instance was when Ludwig sarcastically congratulated Lily for "making music":

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @LilyPichu congrats on making music or whatever very poggers @LilyPichu congrats on making music or whatever very poggers https://t.co/qaxnFA4wC1

While she replied with the classic:

As fans pointed out, this was a callback to an earlier Twitter battle between the two where she had posted a similar pic:

Suffice to say, fans adore the interactions between the two celebrated streamers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes