"They're slow to change"- Ludwig reveals the drawbacks of streaming on YouTube

Ludwig recently took to his 'Mogul Mail' channel to talk about some of the major problems he has with YouTube as a streaming platform. However, he made it clear that he doesn’t regret the move and stated that things would eventually get better. He also revealed a company he started, Truffle, that aims to help create technology for streamers.

“I genuinely think it will be a better livestreaming platform. In a few years. They’re just slow to change, slow to add things. It’s a bloated company.”

Ludwig highlights major problems with YouTube streaming

The streamer definitely believes that YouTube’s interface will improve in the future. He highlighted the example of trying to raid or host someone and how complex it was.

“Like, they just added hosting and raiding to other livestreams, which is awesome! But this is how it actually works.”

Ludwig tried for five minutes to raid Valkyrae during one of his streams, but it would not work. Apparently, streamers can only raid other streamers that are subbed to them and also have their subscription listed as Public. This is an incredibly cumbersome system that YouTube will hopefully change in the near future.

It’s a confusing system, but according to the YouTuber, things will get better. He compared YouTube to a nine-year-old’s clarinet recital.

“Oh, wow! You play the clarinet so well! For a nine-year-old. It just should be better! You should be playing the clarinet like a godd**n professional artist because you are YouTube dot com! But I get it. They're slow. These things will happen!”

The streamer feels like these things could happen faster, and his company Truffle hopes to speed up the process.

“We have a whole team! We have like four full-time employees and a bunch of contracted employees, who are all a part of Truffle. Their job for the next six months is to make this extension godlike. Make it as good as possible and fix all the issues that currently exist with YouTube livestreaming.”

He then compared the speed of the live chat on Twitch and YouTube. Twitch’s live chat is easier to read and refreshes at a faster rate. YouTube, on the other hand, occasionally displays a bunch of chat messages at once. He also added more emotes for YouTube viewers.

Ludwig feels that these kinds of changes, especially emotes, will help build a community and bring people together.

He also highlighted his current extension and mentioned that it has a Battle Pass system. Users who watch his streams can unlock emotes for tuning in. It also features predictions, channel points, and more.

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of this is that he wants to be able to push this extension out to other streamers, so they can use it too.

“Truffle isn’t stopping at that, by the way. The long goal, dream for Truffle is to be able to fix little problems with Twitch livestreams. Maybe even TikTok livestreams. Platforms are so slow to make changes!”

The streamer said that once a platform gets rich, they become slow to make changes. It sounds like Ludwig wants to change the world of streaming for the better.

Social media responds to Ludwig’s huge news

Truffle's goals resonated with a lot of YouTube commenters, many of whom praised Ludwig for understanding how streaming works.

Some were happy to see the streamer making these kinds of moves, since they would not only help him but also help the entire streaming community.

Others focused on how bad raiding is on YouTube. One reply said that YouTube's system could potentially cut down on hate raids, but the point of raiding and hosting channels is to quickly and easily transfer one audience to another.

For now, viewers can go to the Truffle.vip website and get on the waitlist to use the extension he’s created. It could certainly go a long way to improving streaming on YouTube and perhaps even Twitch.

