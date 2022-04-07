Twitch streamers and content creators often try to make their content as diversified as possible, trying to do new and trendy things to keep their audience engaged. But sometimes, things might take a different turn and end up firing back at them.

There have been situations where Twitch streamers have tried to do something good but turned it into an embarrassing situation. In this list, we will look at such female Twitch streamers who ended up regretting going live on stream.

5 female Twitch streamers who regretted going live on stream

5) Nyyxxii

British Twitch streamer Nyyxxi was seen hosting a sleep stream in 2021, during which the Twitch content creator received a rather hilarious donation message from a viewer that woke the streamer up from her deep slumber.

Reacting to the donation message, Nyyxxi woke up disoriented and started to burst out at the viewer by cursing at them. Regretting her decision to turn on the text-to-speech donation, Nyyxxii soon went back to sleep, hoping that she won't be woken up abruptly again.

4) Madison “SuopOnTwitch”

Madison “SuopOnTwitch” is a former employee of one of the biggest tech YouTuber channels, Linus Tech Tips, and was their social media and digital marketing specialist.

Alongside being associated with Linus Media Group, Madison is also a Twitch streamer who was seen hosting livestreams on her channel on various occasions. She was livestreaming in 2021, where she was watching her video with LTT and trying to give a tech tip to her viewers in her chat lobby, where she accidentally showed her computer's wallpaper.

Immediately regretting her decision to minimize the browser, the Twitch streamer exclaimed by saying:

"Ahh! No! Go back up!"

3) MissQGemini

The infamous Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cheater, Haley "MissQGemini" regretted her actions after she was seen blatantly cheating on stream. After dissing a number of viewers who accused her of cheating on stream, MissQGemini went on to load a bunch of hacks and illegal exploits for CS:GO as soon as she loaded up into the game.

Ever since the incident, one of the most well-known cheating Twitch streamers has gone missing and has not surfaced on the internet due to the immense amount of backlash she went on to receive.

2) JustaMinx

minx @JustaMinx youtu.be/9BjGuj07lEw



Sleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are Sleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are youtu.be/9BjGuj07lEwSleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are

Popular Irish Twitch streamer JustaMinx too decided to dive into the sleeping meta way back in 2020 during its peak on Twitch. JustaMinx hosted a media sharing stream where viewers donated a certain amount which was attached with a media clip.

As she tried to sleep, viewers blasted her speakers with loud and annoying music and clips, making the streamer regret her choice to stream the meta content. The Twitch streamer's viewers were successful in ruining her sleep.

1) QuarterJade

Jody "QuarterJade" is one of the most famous Twitch streamers and a member of OfflineTV (OTV), who had a hilarious incident occur on stream which made the streamer regret her decision to stream that day.

Back in 2021, when she and her buddies were playing a variety of group games on stream, QuarterJade went on a comical rant, thinking that her microphone was muted. She said:

"Shut your a** up saying Pummel Party! If I see Pummel Party in my chat one more f***ing time, I am uninstalling this stupid game. Don't even! I have PTSD!"

Realizing that she was unmuted the entire time, QuarterJade regretfully mentioned:

"Oh my god, I am unmuted. Oh my god! I didn't mean it."

After acknowledging her mistake, the streamer laughed while her friends exclaimed that she "meant it."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi