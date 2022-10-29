Ludwig announces Mogul Mail livestreams in a truly unexpected way, fans react

Ludwig, a former Twitch superstar and current YouTuber, made a very shocking announcement in a recent livestream. In a YouTube video titled “I Quit. My Last Stream.”, the content creator revealed that this was going to be his last stream as he was planning to focus on creating events like the Mogul Chessboxing event instead.

However, things got chaotic, when the streamer was “removed” from the shot, and was then replaced by the host of Mogul Mail.

Ludwig is replaced by “Mogul Mail” host in amazing YouTube clip

(Clip begins at 2:58)

A distressed Ludwig showed up late to his own livestream, which isn’t all that unusual, according to his hardcore fans. To add to the dramatic effect, the stream began muted, but was sorted out shortly after. All of these facts made it seem very much like a real announcement.

Sitting down and looking into the camera, the YouTuber made the big reveal that he was going to quit streaming.

“It’ll be, it’ll be, like, a little different. This is weird, it feels like I’m breaking up with you guys. But yes, I’m going to be quitting streaming, because I’m focusing on events from now on.”

While he was talking, an arm holding a handgun slowly made its way into the shot, wearing a tan jacket. With the weapon aimed at Ludwig, a gunshot went off and the popular streamer collapsed. A few moments later, the stream was taken over by the host of Mogul Mail.

“How’s it goin’, all? Welcome back to Mogul Mail, and, now that I’ve hit a million subscribers, I think I’m gonna start streaming. So, tomorrow, let’s call it 4 pm?”

Continuing on as if nothing had happened, the host of Mogul Mail revealed that he was going to be streaming tomorrow and doing something that Ludwig was never able to do.

“For my first ever stream, I’m gonna beat Pogostuck 4, something that, that old washed streamer, could never do. So, until then, thank you all for watching, Mogul Mail out. Make sure to subscribe. All right, see you later, goodbye!”

In general, it was a rather clever way to announce that the Mogul Mail YouTube channel will be running livestreams starting today at 4:00 pm.

Social media rejects Ludwig, embraces Mogul Mail

It has been a long-standing joke in the YouTuber’s community that the main channel and Mogul Mail, his alternate channel, are not the same person. While some are tired of hearing this joke, many joined in on the bit, finding it all rather entertaining.

Some social media users felt that it was a shocking move to see Ludwig’s channel be taken over in such a manner.

Dr.Bread @lifeboysoap Ludwig has been found dead by gunshot wound, some say the suspect is called mogul mail Ludwig has been found dead by gunshot wound, some say the suspect is called mogul mail

mc @whoissmc I just watched Ludwig get shot by mogul mail...



What. I just watched Ludwig get shot by mogul mail...What.

TEENY⁷🐟🦑 - 🌙 @TeenyArt



i got jumpscared watching the vid while doing my sudoku Mogul mail killed ludwig????i got jumpscared watching the vid while doing my sudoku Mogul mail killed ludwig???? i got jumpscared watching the vid while doing my sudoku 😭😭😭

The majority of Reddit feels that the YouTuber has fallen off by making weak content, and that Mogul Mail taking over was the right decision. Others were impressed by the lengths Mogul Mail went to in order to imitate and replace Ludwig in this fashion.

Another one of the great parts to making this announcement feel so legit is that the stream even started late, one of Ludwig’s hallmarks as a content creator.

Some Redditors wondered how many people thought the YouTuber was actually quitting streaming. It was also noted on the LiveStreamFails subreddit that Ludwig revealed that YouTube was cool with him meeting his contractually obligated hours on his alternate channel, so fans will just have to wait and see what he’s cooking up.

The comedic bit by the content creator was a major hit on Twitter as well, with many responding to point out that Mogul Mail is far better than the original content creator anyway, and that they were happy about this decision.

Holland @Holland_craft good to see mogul mail take over ludwig's channel



this is the kind of content i've been waiting for good to see mogul mail take over ludwig's channelthis is the kind of content i've been waiting for

dayne @daynethelife @LudwigAhgren was always my second favorite YouTuber right behind Mogul Mail @LudwigAhgren was always my second favorite YouTuber right behind Mogul Mail

FML @FRNZLM Chad Mogul Mail killing washed up Ludwig Chad Mogul Mail killing washed up Ludwig https://t.co/wIeSiC3Eoq

Others are interested to see what will happen on the Mogul Mail livestream when it kicks off later today.

Bradley Wells @bradleyswells Ludwig turning Mogul Mail into his alt streaming account was not on my 2022 bingo card, but it somehow seems like a brilliant idea. Tomorrow 4pm-ish apparently Ludwig turning Mogul Mail into his alt streaming account was not on my 2022 bingo card, but it somehow seems like a brilliant idea. Tomorrow 4pm-ish apparently

ً @jisoosmf MOGUL MAIL SHOT LUDWIG??? WTF



HIS FIRST STREAM TOMORROW THOUGH <333 MOGUL MAIL SHOT LUDWIG??? WTFHIS FIRST STREAM TOMORROW THOUGH <333

Fans of Mogul Mail can expect a livestream later today, at around 4:00 pm, and there’s no telling what to expect. It does appear that social media is quite excited for whatever is coming next from the two YouTube channels.

