“Steal her bike” - Ludwig has unconventional advice for fans on how to overcome a breakup

Fans present in Ludwig's chat room wanted to know how he dealt with break-ups, with the streamer duly revealing his strategies for such situations.

The YouTuber suggested viewers should try and become streamers after admitting that staying up for 48 hours to finish Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild didn't help him move past his break-up.

Ludwig then made a jestful statement, quipping that if becoming a streamer does not work out for the viewer, they should do the following:

Ludwig responds to fans asking for break-up advice

The Mogul Money Live host spent the initial moments of his recent livestream interacting with fans and answering questions.

One question in particular caught the streamer's eye:

"Found out I got cheated on. How do I move on?"

The streamer initially replied by revealing that he resorted to watching the anime Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso) and stayed awake for 48 hours in an attempt to beat Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in one sitting:

"Dude, what I did is, I watched Your Lie in April and then I cried really hard and then I stayed awake for 48 hours and beat Breath of the Wild and it still didn't work."

Ludwig advised the viewer to let the time pass, as it would help them forget about the situation. He opined:

"So anyway, I think the key is you just have to let six months pass. You let six months to a year go by, easy. Forget about it."

The Los Angeles-based streamer then revealed the perfect strategy that worked for him to deal with a breakup:

"Or sick strategy, this worked for me, this could work for you. I had an ex-girlfriend who hated that I would play video games and then she cheated on me and then we broke up and then I became a semi-famous D-tier streamer and then I called her once, or she called me, I forget exactly what and I bragged about it and then I felt cool."

The conversation came to a close when the YouTube Gaming streamer jestfully stated that if the aforementioned strategy doesn't work out, the viewer should try and steal their ex-girlfriend's bike:

"If that situation applies to you, you could try that or steal her bike. Yeah, no, no, yeah, all those have worked."

Fans react to the streamer's advice

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fan reactions. Some laughed along with the streamer's joke, while others found his advice about being patient to be appropriate:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's advice (Images via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Ludwig is considered one of the most influential personalities in the streaming world, having popularized and established subathon-style streams as mainstream content. He also won the Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2022, which was hosted by his girlfriend Blaire "QTCinderella."

