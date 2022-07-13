"Didn't want to hang out with us at all" - Mizkif reveals how Tyler1 declined to hang out with the streamer group in Las Vegas

Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" has shed some light on an interaction he had with League of Legends aficionado Tyler "Tyler1" and how the latter declined to hang out with the streamer group in Las Vegas. Mizkif said:

"Didn't want to hang out with us at all, didn't give a flying f**k, and honestly, it was probably the right choice because we got pretty twisted. So..."

Mizkif returned from a short three-day break and hosted a seven-hour-long livestream earlier today. The Twitch star, who had participated in the $150k League of Legends tournament featuring MrBeast and Ninja in Las Vegas, Nevada, spoke about his experience of collaborating and connecting with other prominent Twitch personalities.

Mizkif talks about his interaction with Tyler1

While discussing his recent trip to Las Vegas, Mizkif disclosed that he invited Tyler1 to hang out with him and other streamers as they planned to go out and visit the casino later that evening. He said:

"And Tyler and I start talking about stuff and I'm like, 'Oh, like, what's going on dude. Like, how are you?', and he's like, 'Whatever', I'm like, 'Yo, do you want to come out with us? We're probably going to go eat and then like, maybe gamble a little bit or walk around', and he's like, 'Nope!'"

Timestamp: 00:36:02

The Austin, Texas native invited Tyler once more, but the latter refused:

"I'm like, 'All right, well, you want to come eat with us or something?', 'Don't care', I'm like, 'You want to go to the pool?', 'Nah.'"

After getting declined on several occasions, Mizkif wanted to know why Tyler was visiting Las Vegas:

"I'm like, 'Why are you here?', He's like, 'I'm doing this as a favor and that's it.'"

After Matthew inquired about Tyler1's plans for the next five hours, the League of Legends streamer said that he would order Domino's Pizza and go to bed:

"So what are you going to do tonight? It's like eight o'clock, I'm like, what are you possibly going to do for the next five hours? He said, 'I'm going to order Domino's and I'm going to go to bed', and that's it. That's all he did."

The conversation on the topic concluded when the SMITE gamer stated:

"So, he's in the middle of Vegas at one of the like, ritziest, coolest hotels in the world; the dude instead of doing anything with us, ordered Domino's and went to bed."

Fans react to Mizkif talking about Tyler1 not hanging out with them

The clip featured more than 55 fan reactions in the YouTube comments section and here are some of the most relevant ones:

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience with Tyler1 (Images via Emrx Clips/YouTube)

Some fans claimed that Tyler1 did not want to go out with other streams because he was unhappy with the manner in which his team lost the best-of-three series.

