“Maya wanted to pay rent”- Mizkif explains why Maya Higa paid rent while they were dating

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" made a surprise appearance on Twitch star Imane "Pokimane's" livestream on June 4 and the streamer duo conversed on several topics.

Matthew was taken aback when Pokimane asked if his next girlfriend would be required to pay rent. The former was surprised by the bold question but replied that he would. Mizkif also mentioned that it was his ex-girlfriend Maya Higa's idea to pay rent:

"I'm going to be real with you. I didn't even ask Maya to pay the rent. Maya wanted to pay rent."

He disclosed one of the reasons why his manager Nick "syn4ack" insisted that Maya pay the monthly rent:

"It's not fair if your friends are all paying rent and she's not."

Pokimane asks Mizkif if Maya Higa paid rent when she stayed at the OTK house

After two years of dating, the Twitch power couple announced their breakup on September 15, 2021.

The streaming community was aware that Maya paid her share of the rent while staying at the One True King (OTK) co-founder's house. During a recent livestream on Pokimane's channel, MIzkif shed some light on the situation after the former asked the following question:

"Are you going to make your next girlfriend pay rent?"

The question caught the Twitch content creator off guard, and he said:

"What the f**k was that transition? And you want to know my answer? Yeah."

Mizkif explained:

"Here's why, syn4ack (Mizkif's manager) told me this when I first started dating Maya, and she was going to move in. He said, 'She needs to pay rent.' I said, 'Okay, I just want to make sure why. I totally agree."

Matthew then explained syn4ack's rationale:

"If Slick has to pay rent, and Russell has to pay rent, and Simply has to pay rent, how is it fair that Maya doesn't have to pay rent?"

The Twitch personality then said that he did not even ask Maya to pay the rent, but she insisted on doing so:

"She was like, 'Let me pay rent because I'm not going to be, I'm not f***ing better than any of these people because I, you know, am dating you.'"

Mizkif also mentioned that Maya not paying rent would have led to an uncomfortable dynamic among the OTK members:

"It would be weird. I think that it's very weird that someone... You know, she makes good money all that stuff. She should pay rent. It's not like she's some broke b**ch, and that's... that's Slick, and he still pays rent."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comment section was filled with several fan reactions, and many agreed with Mizkif's point of view. Here are some of the most relevant comments:

Maya Higa is a well-known personality in the Twitch sphere, and she is also a conservationist and wildlife rehabilitator. She began her livestreaming career on Twitch in 2019 and currently has 691k followers.

