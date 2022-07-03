“That’s it, I’m dead!” - Pokimane reveals how a biker almost hit her on the road

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" talked about a recent close call she had with a biker and revealed how the latter almost hit her on the road.

The streamer took the help of Microsoft Paint to demonstrate how the biker came from the other side of the street and tumbled across.

She also stated that the story was so out-of-the-world that fans would not believe how she found herself in such a peculiar situation. Before beginning to iterate the story, the OfflineTV co-founder said:

"So we have another crazy bike swerving incident and I'm like, 'That's it, I'm dead!'"

Pokimane tells a story about how a fan almost hit her with his motorcycle

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer is one of the most popular personalities in the streaming community and often gets easily recognized by fans while she is out in the world. While she was in South Korea, several fans and stream snipers caught her off guard.

During her recent stream on July 3, the Twitch sensation spent the initial hours interacting with her fans, and decided to tell a story involving a biker and his shenanigans. She started by saying:

"I'm waiting outside of a building. There's a guy who is on his bike on the street parallel to me."

Soon enough, the Legacy Award winner opened Microsoft Paint on stream to visually demonstrate how the biker was about to collide with her:

"Let's say like this, this is me. Hello, I'm Pokimane. And this man is riding a bike. Bro, how do you ride a bike? He's on a bike, okay? He's on a bike and he starts turning this way (making an arrow in a counter-clockwise direction) on the street. Right?"

(Timestamp: 00:40:57)

The 26-year-old gamer showed using Paint that the biker failed to control his vehicle and began maneuvering it towards her:

"But then he can't really control his turn. He starts going directly at me. I'm like, 'B*tch, I'm going to die! This is it, ya'll. I'm dead.'"

However, he hit the kerb on the street, following which he crashed and landed onto a dirt pit that was present right in-front of Pokimane:

"However, on this street, this is a little kerb... So once he is here at the kerb, swerving into me, he hits the curb and does a front flip in front of me. There's also a little tree here in between us, so, he on his bike, swerves right into me from the other side of the street, does a front flip into the dirt on the tree, on the sidewalk. I was sat there like... 'RIP Bozo, no!'"

The Twitch streamer said that she then checked the individual and asked whether he was fine. The biker responded by saying that he was fine and hilariously claimed that his ego was more hurt than he was.

She continued to talk about the incident for a few more minutes and played a small audio clip in which the biker asked:

"Also, you're Pokimane, right?"

Pokimane began laughing hysterically and so did the viewers in her Twitch chat.

Fans react to the streamer's story

There were half a dozen fan reactions in the comment section and some of the most relevant reactions were along these lines:

Pokimane is one of the most influential and prominent streamers on Twitch. She became the first female gamer to amass more than nine million followers on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

