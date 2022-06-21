“Keemstar gotta be the most dramatic man on the internet”- Fans react as Keemstar calls out Ninja over GFUEL deal

Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" called out Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" last week and accused the latter of stealing his iconic Cotton Candy GFUEL flavor.

A few days before Ninja officially revealed the name of his signature flavor, Keemstar took to his Twitter handle and called the former a "greedy rat," accusing him of stealing the flavor after signing the sponsorship deal.

Keemstar's tweet on June 17 garnered a lot of fan reactions due to its controversial nature.

The Twitter post attracted a plethora of fan reactions, and some fans went on to call the YouTuber "the most dramatic man on the internet":

Fans react to Keemstar calling out Ninja on Twitter

Some fans wondered why GFUEL didn't pick another flavor for Ninja:

Several Twitter users did not agree with the YouTube content creator's sentiments and stated that he did not own the energy drink's 'Cotton Candy' flavor:

Others felt that Keemstar was "overreacting" to the whole ordeal:

Some fans tried to sympathize with the YouTuber:

Jake Lucky's tweet about the incident featured more than 100 fan replies. Some Twitter users joked that Daniel "invented" the 'Cotton Candy' flavor.

Fans also took the opportunity to make fun of the YouTuber by posting sarcastic comments.

Twitter user SatyrGod (@ThesatyrgodT) pointed out that Keemstar appeared to be engaged in a perpetual fight with other influencers.

Why did Keemstar call out Ninja?

Earlier this year (on March 4), Ninja announced a sponsorship deal with the energy supplement company GFUEL by "hacking" into their Twitter account. Fans were elated to see the sponsorship deal.

A few months after the initial announcement, the Fortnite sensation finally introduced the GFUEL Ninja Cotton Candy flavor.

Introducing my very own @GFUELEnergy flavor, NINJA Cotton Candy. You can get it in a can exclusively Walmart TODAY! IT’S GAME TIME BABYIntroducing my very own @GFUELEnergy flavor, NINJA Cotton Candy. You can get it in a can exclusively Walmart TODAY! IT’S GAME TIME BABY 🎉 Introducing my very own @GFUELEnergy flavor, NINJA Cotton Candy. You can get it in a can exclusively Walmart TODAY! https://t.co/rkQxT9vrqB

On June 17, Keemstar tweeted that he was frustrated with Ninja using the same 'Cotton Candy' flavor for his sponsorship without asking for permission first. He later posted a video to provide context to his initial tweet.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! Why I’m no longer friends with Ninja! https://t.co/IHh0zBVxtw

The YouTuber accused the Twitch streamer of stealing the 'Cotton Candy' flavor and stated that Ninja and his wife were only looking to capitalize on one of the most popular GFUEL flavors.

Keemstar also mentioned that he would have let Ninja use the 'Cotton Candy' flavor if he had asked to do so:

"Now, if Ninja would've came to me and said, 'Keem, can I bring Cotton Candy back?', I'd be like, 'Yeah! You have my blessing. You're my homie. Go ahead. Rock it, rock it!'"

The 40-year-old YouTube content creator then mentioned that it was Jessica Blevins who got in touch to notify him of the release of Ninja's 'Cotton Candy' flavor:

"Like, that he would have the full blessings, but that's not what happened, okay? Ninja didn't say s**t to me. His wife contacts me and says, 'Hey, we just want to let you know that we're launching a Cotton Candy can.' All right? She didn't f***ing ask for my blessings. She didn't ask for s**t!"

The YouTuber also clarified that he had tried to get in touch with Ninja several times but was unable to do so. Keemstar ended the video by calling the Twitch streamer a "blue-haired freak."

