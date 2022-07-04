"Miz, you fell off"- Mizkif reveals how Greekgodx responded when he tried to get in touch

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" made an appearance on Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane's" stream earlier today.

While the streamers were conversing, Matthew revealed that he tried to reach out to Dimitri "Greekgodx" a few days ago and asked him if he was doing okay. A few moments later, he talked about the messages they exchanged:

"I messaged Greek. I messaged him. I said... like I pretty much said, 'Are you okay, like what's going on with you?' And his answer was, 'Miz, you fell off.' And then he said, 'If you want me on stream, it's going to cost you $10,000 an hour, but until you pay that, don't ever talk to me again."

Mizkif talks about a recent conversation with Greekgodx

The controversy surrounding the British content creator does not seem to have come to an end. It all started a few days ago when Greekgodx went on an absurd rant and provided questionable opinions on several subjects.

A series of hot takes resulted in him getting banned from Twitch for three days. After his ban was revoked, Dimitri went on another misogynistic rant in which he claimed that women were manipulative and controlling.

(Timestamp 04:09:43)

During a recent livestream on Pokimane's channel, the One True King (OTK) co-founder revealed that he had tried to reach out to Greekgodx to help him, but the latter did not appear to be interested in talking to him. He also stated that Greekgodx seemingly asked for $10,000 an hour to appear on his stream.

Pokimane could not believe what the streamer was saying and asked if he was trolling, but Mizkif pulled out his phone and showed her the exchange. He said:

"And I said, 'Only $10,000? Yikes, you fell off.'"

Pokimane was left speechless after she saw the conversation Mizkif had with Dimitri. She then read out a message from Mizkif's phone:

"You said... he (Greekgodx) said, 'Miz, you're washed up. If you want to talk to me, pay me $10,000 for one hour, and I'll help you. Otherwise, begone!' Motherf***ker said begone. Yikes."

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

The clip was one of the top posts of the day on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 200 fans present in the comments section. Some Redditors compared Greekgodx to the controversial YouTuber and Twitch streamer Wings of Redemption:

However, some fans believed that Greekgodx was trying to increase his viewership by provoking fans with his extremely polarizing opinions:

Others thought that he was trolling:

Last month (on June 29), Greekgodx dissed Mizkif during a controversial livestream and claimed that the latter would often "bait drama for attention."

