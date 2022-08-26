"I'm not a Tater tot": Ludwig tries to defend himself after Andrew Tate pops up on his TikTok feed

"Ludwig" Ahgren is a highly popular YouTube streamer and a vocal critic of the recently banned Andrew Tate. Ahgren has repeatedly talked about Tate and was one of the major streamers to criticize Adin Ross for allowing the former kickboxer on his stream last month.

The YouTuber is famous for his variety of streams, reaction videos, and the popular gameshow Mogul Money. He also has a channel called Mogul Mail, where he talks about social issues and viral trends on the internet and gives his own views on them. He has also made several videos lambasting Tate on the channel.

Ludwig was caught with his proverbial pants down on a recent stream after he chanced upon an Andrew Tate TikTok while showing off his FYP (For You Page) to his viewers. He realized how hypocritical he looked and tried to defend himself, saying that he was not a "Tater tot," a term he uses to refer to Tate's fans:

"I'm not a Tater tot. I want that to be clear."

"I did some research to make Mogul Mails": Ludwig makes excuses after getting caught with Andrew Tate content

The recent Andrew Tate wave on social media came crashing down after he was banned from all major websites, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Meta's ban last Friday was due to him being associated with dangerous individuals and organizations, according to the BBC.

Tate is notorious for his chauvinism and has been dubbed the "King of Toxic Masculinity," a title he wears with pride. The Adin Ross and xQc debate last month shot his popularity sky high, and many people like HasanAbi came out criticizing Tate for his comments about women.

Ludwig was another such streamer who talked about the issue in his Mogul Mail. This is why it was so surprising for fans to see the very content he castigated appearing on his TikTok feed. The streamer immediately realized his mistake and joked about why it happened:

"Okay, that's a bad look. To be clear, I'm not a..."

Laughing at his situation, he tried to give a rational explanation as to why Andrew Tate was on his TikTok:

"Okay, all right. I did some research to make Mogul Mails. Wow, that looked bad."

Disavowing any connection to the controversial figure, he said he would rather get banned for sexual content than be associated with Tate and tried to change the conversation by drawing attention to the cat on his lap:

"I'd rather a booba come out than that. That makes me look... Yo, check it out. Kitten, yo! Dude, check it out. There's a cat on my lap now."

Fan reactions

The clip immediately gained traction among Ludwig's fans as they continued the playful banter down in the YouTube comments. Many joked about the cat and how it distracted them from the real problem. Others commented on how social media algorithms push toxic content like Andrew Tate's clips. Nnif Bootz47 wrote:

"I'm pretty sure everyone gets his vids no matter how much you dislike him"

captchagod64 added:

"honestly one of my least favorite things about tiktok and i guess most algorithm driven platforms is how if you go down some rabbit hole for a little bit, they suddenly think that's all you want to see."

YouTube comments about the clip (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Viewers joking about Ludwig and his research excuse(Image via Ludwin Clips/ YouTube)

After anti-rape charities in the UK called out Andrew Tate's videos for promoting anti-women narratives, many people celebrated his subsequent bans from online media. But that hasn't really stopped the man, as the news of the ban has only spread his name further, with him even getting air-time with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

Edited by Siddharth Satish