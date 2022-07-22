10 popular TikTok slangs and abbreviations that you should know, including POV, OOMF, and more

TikTok and its short-form videos have shaken up the world of content creation. The genre has become so popular that rival social media platforms are also beginning to replicate this recipe for success. With Instagram reels and YouTube shorts embracing the short-form video style, it seems that the format is here to stay.

The TikTok revolution was not just limited to video content. The platform has played a huge part in the evolution of internet lingo and slang. If you are out of the loop about some of the most popular slang and abbreviations used on TikTok and other social media platforms, here is a list of 10 terms that you should absolutely know.

Ratio, IB, and 8 other popular TikTok slangs that you will come across daily

1) POV

POV means the same thing on TikTok as it does in real life- Point Of View. In captions and video subtitles, POV is frequently used to indicate when the user is supposed to be viewing something from their own perspective or viewpoint. On TikTok, there is an entire category called POVs that pushes the audience into someone else's "point of view" by having creators act out a scene.

2) OOMF

sarah min🃏📼 @tanseok oomf just pointed out... that the album cover has SEVEN HANDS oomf just pointed out... that the album cover has SEVEN HANDS https://t.co/yJHeTIDjfm

This abbreviation, which can be found on numerous social media platforms, stands for "one of my followers." Not to be confused with oomph, which is an adjective used to describe someone’s energy or vibe, OOMF is generally used to refer to someone without using their name. Creators use it to maintain anonymity when talking about someone in their community.

3) Ratio

Although the term "ratio" was first used on Twitter, it has its own community on TikTok now. One is "ratio-ed" when there are more replies than likes on their post. The term insinuates that the post has not gone down well with the community. "Ratio" is frequently used to troll a post on any social media, and sometimes used in a string of words in a sarcastic manner.

Doublelift used it on Twitter to call out Andy Reginald for abusive behavior:

4) Heather

Urban Dictionary defines the term as follows:

“When someone says that you are Heather, they mean that everyone can’t help but like you.”

Thanks to Conan Gray's song, the term acquired a new meaning in 2020. In this context, when someone is referred to as "Heather," it means that they are appealing and everyone wants to be like them.

5) IB

Content creators on the platform use the acronym IB to explain that the video is "Inspired By" content created by another person. It is often used to tag the original creator who started a viral trend. IB is therefore used as a prefix to the original user's tag in the video description, like here:

6) Caught in 4k

A frequently used comment on TikTok and other social media, the phrase "catching someone in 4k" usually means that a person has been caught on camera doing something questionable. This can be something that the community frowns upon, or even something that is utterly hilarious.

The phrase gained traction with the 'Hey Lol' audio challenge. The challenge features a song by Khaleel which starts with the intro music from P**n Hub.

7) FYP

That #FYP that you see all over TikTok? It stands for "For You Page." When you first open the application, the main timeline is the FYP. It presents you with both viral and random videos that your personal algorithm deems you will enjoy instead of videos by the people you follow. Creators always hope that their work will appear on other users' FYP and gain more views, TikTok users frequently hashtag their videos with #fyp.

8) Cheugy

Cheugy refers to someone who follows old and outdated trends. Wikipedia notes that the word was coined recently in 2013 as an insult to people. The viral word is just another spin on the retort, 'basic.' The term is mostly used to describe a person's outfit that does not fit in with the current style trends and references older times.

9) W

W, sometimes phonetically shortened to "dubs," celebrates a win. The term is quite popular on social media, especially in the gaming community where it is regularly used to denote winning a game or a match. Both W and L (which stands for "loss") have been indoctrinated into TikTok and are now used for IRL situations as well.

When YouTube decided to permanently ban creator ItsOwen for clickbaiting the tragic demise of Minecraft legend Techoblade, many flooded Twitter with the phrase in question:

10) Mid

Creators use the word liberally when describing something that is average. Possibly a short form of 'mediocre,' mid can be used as a criticism at times. However, in most cases, being mid is neither a bad thing nor a good thing since it is just the state of being basic or average.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far