TikTok set to introduce livestreaming on the platform

The popular short video platform TikTok finds itself in the spotlight again as it is planning to introduce some major changes with its much-popular livestreaming feature. It is a one-stop destination for all kinds of wild trends, challenges, videos, and now livestreams.

Today, livestreaming is much more than just a hobby . With Twitch and YouTube being the most prominent platforms in the industry, streaming has grown to become the most in-demand profession in the past few years.

That's precisely why new platforms are coming up with livestreaming as one of their strongest features on the platform.

TikTok is set to introduce some major plays with livestreaming on the platform

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Jake Lucky recently revealed that TikTok is planning to try out some major ideas with livestreams on their platform. As per the tweet, it's still in the testing phase. Furthermore, the platform is trying out different additions like subs to better the overall experience.

Furthermore, Jake even revealed that there are many more big changes in the offing.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Tik Tok is set to try some major plays at live streaming on their platform



Notably, this isn't the first time TikTok has expanded its live platform. Back in July 2021, the short-video platform introduced a number of different features for its live feature to compete with Instagram. Including the ability to host Q and A while going live with oneself or others, using moderators, improved keyword filters and many more.

However, this time, it seems the platform is going much beyond implementing regular changes. With all this in mind, it will be pretty interesting to see how TikTok ranks against YouTube and Twitch when it comes to livestreaming.

Fans react to the surprise announcement

As soon as the information went public, many Twitter users rushed in to share their views. Many fans are chiming in with their love and support.

It goes without saying, but the tweet has already gone viral, eliciting quite interesting responses from viewers. Here are some of the tweets in that regard.

SuZu_UwU @PCESPORTSNERD @TrisaTriceps @JakeSucky Due to some typical chapries, it will one of the best apps for esports clips if it used to be here @TrisaTriceps @JakeSucky Due to some typical chapries, it will one of the best apps for esports clips if it used to be here

EDGY @BCBigCoyote @JakeSucky Hate to say this but Tiktok live and Instagram live are bigger livestreaming platforms than Youtube and even Twitch. Twitch is a false king in this space. @JakeSucky Hate to say this but Tiktok live and Instagram live are bigger livestreaming platforms than Youtube and even Twitch. Twitch is a false king in this space.

PistolPetePR @PistolPetePR



Having 490k+ followers I refuse to stream without one because the stream quality of aiming my phone at the monitor is terrible. @JakeSucky Until they give everyone a stream key or establish a metric to receive one, they are gonna be very limited. Especially in the gaming space.Having 490k+ followers I refuse to stream without one because the stream quality of aiming my phone at the monitor is terrible. @JakeSucky Until they give everyone a stream key or establish a metric to receive one, they are gonna be very limited. Especially in the gaming space.Having 490k+ followers I refuse to stream without one because the stream quality of aiming my phone at the monitor is terrible.

cpyne @cpynex @Rynolicious @JakeSucky Yeah, it’s gonna be an interesting one. If they keep their main algorithm with insane organic reach and apply it to live streams on the platform (like they do right now) it’s going to be huge @Rynolicious @JakeSucky Yeah, it’s gonna be an interesting one. If they keep their main algorithm with insane organic reach and apply it to live streams on the platform (like they do right now) it’s going to be huge

OVERT FLOW @overtflow @JakeSucky wait until you see what they have planned later this year, gunna change the game @JakeSucky wait until you see what they have planned later this year, gunna change the game

Relay @RelayTS @JakeSucky They got a lot to do, can’t even change a title while your live yet… once they fix those little things and then bring in subs we can talk about tiktok competing with twitch @JakeSucky They got a lot to do, can’t even change a title while your live yet… once they fix those little things and then bring in subs we can talk about tiktok competing with twitch

Jordan'sMetaverse @JordansMeta



The real competition they will face is YT. I think TikTok has an edge in the discoverability department atm. But if YT starts pushing live content more I think it will be tough.



Good to have more comp in the space either way. @JakeSucky I mean they'll obviously blow past twitch.The real competition they will face is YT. I think TikTok has an edge in the discoverability department atm. But if YT starts pushing live content more I think it will be tough.Good to have more comp in the space either way. @JakeSucky I mean they'll obviously blow past twitch. The real competition they will face is YT. I think TikTok has an edge in the discoverability department atm. But if YT starts pushing live content more I think it will be tough. Good to have more comp in the space either way.

zanadood @zanad00d @JakeSucky They need to offer a way to request a stream key, or give them out to creators above certain metrics. I have asked so many times for one as a larger creator on the app and I keep getting told "we are slowly introducing it". @JakeSucky They need to offer a way to request a stream key, or give them out to creators above certain metrics. I have asked so many times for one as a larger creator on the app and I keep getting told "we are slowly introducing it".

Ronnie “Charity Man” Krazy @ronniekrazy @JakeSucky I just want my key to be able to stream from OBS and not just mobile, and I would be 100% in on it! @JakeSucky I just want my key to be able to stream from OBS and not just mobile, and I would be 100% in on it!

Cren @crenbeast @JakeSucky They are about to switch it up on Tik Tok @JakeSucky They are about to switch it up on Tik Tok

DadBodGaming @DadBodGamingTV @JakeSucky The aspect ratio of the platform is complete garbage…vertical streaming? 🤢🤮 @JakeSucky The aspect ratio of the platform is complete garbage…vertical streaming? 🤢🤮

All in all, with new additions being added to the livestreaming feature, users are in for a surprise treat this 2022. At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed, so fans may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the new, major features during livestreaming.

