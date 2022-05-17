TikTok set to introduce livestreaming on the platform

The popular short video platform TikTok finds itself in the spotlight again as it is planning to introduce some major changes with its much-popular livestreaming feature. It is a one-stop destination for all kinds of wild trends, challenges, videos, and now livestreams.
Today, livestreaming is much more than just a hobby . With Twitch and YouTube being the most prominent platforms in the industry, streaming has grown to become the most in-demand profession in the past few years.
That's precisely why new platforms are coming up with livestreaming as one of their strongest features on the platform.
TikTok is set to introduce some major plays with livestreaming on the platform
Taking to the official Twitter handle, Jake Lucky recently revealed that TikTok is planning to try out some major ideas with livestreams on their platform. As per the tweet, it's still in the testing phase. Furthermore, the platform is trying out different additions like subs to better the overall experience.
Furthermore, Jake even revealed that there are many more big changes in the offing.
Notably, this isn't the first time TikTok has expanded its live platform. Back in July 2021, the short-video platform introduced a number of different features for its live feature to compete with Instagram. Including the ability to host Q and A while going live with oneself or others, using moderators, improved keyword filters and many more.
However, this time, it seems the platform is going much beyond implementing regular changes. With all this in mind, it will be pretty interesting to see how TikTok ranks against YouTube and Twitch when it comes to livestreaming.
Fans react to the surprise announcement
As soon as the information went public, many Twitter users rushed in to share their views. Many fans are chiming in with their love and support.
It goes without saying, but the tweet has already gone viral, eliciting quite interesting responses from viewers. Here are some of the tweets in that regard.
All in all, with new additions being added to the livestreaming feature, users are in for a surprise treat this 2022. At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed, so fans may have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the new, major features during livestreaming.