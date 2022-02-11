When is the best time to post on TikTok in 2022? Tips and all you need to know 

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide. As such, netizens are constantly striving to enhance their traction on the app.

TikTok allows people to get better discovered compared to other social media platforms as the videos uploaded on the app are often shared on other sites including Instagram and YouTube.

One might think that it is best to upload content as soon as it is created. However, uploading at certain times during the day allows a creator to build more traffic to their profile, as their content appears on several users' For You Page.

Renowned TikTokers including Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame have followed this technique to enhance their following as well as engagement.

What is the best time to post on TikTok?

Time zones dictate one’s posting hours on the video-sharing platforms. One must post during the busiest hours in a certain geography to gain more followers. If one has a larger audience in specific countries, they must stick to posting at times when people are awake and active in that country.

While the app does not recommend the best time to post, Influencer Marketing Hub conducted a study regarding the best time to post on the platform. They analyzed over 100,000 posts to gain perspective on the timings which offer the highest engagement rates.

The following timings have been given in EST. Those highlighted in bold are the hours most recommended to gain more followers.

Monday: 6AM, 10AM, 10PM

Tuesday: 2AM, 4AM, 9AM

Wednesday: 7AM, 8AM, 11PM

Thursday: 9AM, 12PM , 7PM

Friday: 5AM, 1PM, 3PM

Saturday: 11AM, 7PM, 8PM

Sunday: 7AM, 8AM, 4PM

As seen above, the best hours to post to gain followers on the app are 9AM on Tuesdays, 12PM on Thursdays and 5AM on Fridays EST.

Posting too much on the platform can work as a disadvantage as the content might start getting repetitive for users. It is most recommended to follow a posting schedule which mostly consists of uploading one to three pieces of content per day.

One can also switch to a pro TikTok account which gives users personalized analytics for their profile. To do so, one must click on the three dots on the upper right corner of your profile and choose the “Manage my account” option. The section will offer the “Switch to a Pro Account” option and one must later select “Done.”

The TikToker can then see their Analytics on their Settings menu.

Other ways to grow a following on the platform include posting content at least once a day, hopping on trends as soon as they are created, sticking to a particular niche or content type and also attempting to increase the watch time on one’s videos. Collaborating with other content creators on the platform and using hashtags is useful as well.

