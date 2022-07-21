“Even the sexist s*it”- Ludwig calls out Adin Ross over Andrew Tate’s controversial comments

Popular YouTube streamer Ahgren "Ludwig" recently hit out at Twitch streamer Adin Ross for not confronting some of the highly dubious comments made by Andrew Tate during his recent livestream.

Tate is a British-American kickboxing champion based in Romania and recently became famous in the streaming landscape for his regressive opinions regarding women.

Since then, Tate has had multiple account bans on Twitter and has regularly found himself at the center of multiple controversies, particularly regarding his beliefs about female creators and women in general.

Although his streams on the purple platform have seen a steady rise in popularity over the past couple of weeks, it wasn't until a recent appearance on Adin Ross' stream that he again became the talk of the town.

Ludwig admonishes Adin Ross for not "pushing back" against Andrew Tate's controversial claims

Streaming phenomenon Andrew Tate is no stranger to ugly controversies. The kickboxing champion has regularly found himself in the middle of polarizing debacles. Furthermore, many have called him out for his misogyny and toxic masculinity.

The 35-year professional kickboxer recently joined Adin Ross on his livestream where he was seen spouting highly contentious comments. Incessantly expressing his views on women drivers, Tate claimed that "females" aren't as good at driving as males.

Although Ross instantly provided statistical evidence to contradict his opinion, Ludwig reckons he could have done more to challenge Tate's beliefs.

During July 19, 2022 livestream, YouTube Gaming Powerhouse Ludwig provided his take on Adin Ross' most recent stream along with controversial personality Andrew Tate. Referring to the lattermost as a "GTA NPC," the American streamer berated the kickboxer and even expressed his disappointment with Adin Ross for not opposing him.

Ludwig even went on to comment on the viewership record of the livestream, as it managed to pull a whopping 266k concurrent viewers at its peak. Taking a direct jibe at Adin Ross for not "pushing back" against Tate's claims, the Mogul Money host quipped:

"That's the GTA NPC that is Andrew Tate and that stream was big and there was a kind of a problem with it. Adin Ross said yes to every single thing Andrew Tate was spitting out, even the sexist s*it and the problem with Andrew is that he doesn't only say dumb s*it, crazy s*it, funny stories, he also ties in some pretty basic life lessons."

Further continuing his trail of thought, Ludwig added:

"So he had these like pretty basic tidbits of truth bombs of knowledge and then he ties it in with charismatically told funny stories and then he drops a few little sexist remarks in there."

With that being said, Ludwig is just the latest name to join the ever-increasing list of prominent figures who lambasted Andrew Tate's claims.

