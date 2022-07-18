“That was so unholy” - xQc left speechless after reacting to Andrew Tate’s Instagram story

Felix "xQc" took to Twitch to react to a video that kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate shared on his Instagram story. The duo were recently involved in a feud with each other on a podcast that was hosted by Adin Ross. The Canadian streamer and the Anglo-American athlete were seen exchanging some scathing blows in the livestream.

While scrolling through Reddit on his stream, he noticed that Andrew Tate had mockingly shared a meme clip of Felix with the intention of trolling him. After watching the video, the the streamer exclaimed:

"Guys, what the f*** did I just look at. That was so unholy. That was so unholy!"

xQc cringes at Andrew Tate comparing himself with the streamer

Andrew Tate has been at the center of a lot of criticism and controversy, with many saying that he is a misogynist, and have been calling him out for his toxic masculinity.

The 35-year-old kickboxer recently joined Adin's livestream where he was seen discissung the ethos of his lifestyle. Since the popular Twitch streamer joined the stream and they had a heated exchange of words, both of them have been gung ho against each other.

Recently, while streaming, xQc came across a Reddit post of himself and Tate. In the post, the latter is seen sharing a video on his Instagram story where both the men compare each other in terms of arbitrarily selected parameters such as intelligence, being funny, being cool, being strong, watching anime, having facial hair, and money.

Reacting to the video, the 26-year-old exclaimed that the video was "unholy."

After playing the video again, this time only partially, Felix repeated the phrase again as he continued to cringe on his livestream, reiterating:

"That is actually unholy."

Fans react to Felix cringing at Andrew Tate's video

Viewers shared their comments, with many criticizing Tate for being immature and toxic at the same time. The streaming community at large has been against the 35-year-old.

However, there has also been a section of the group that has defended his words. Here are some of the comments that have been shared on YouTube under the clip:

Fans share their reaction to the entire Andrew Tate and xQc saga

Aside from appearing on Adin Ross' stream, Andrew Tate has also been seen making appearances on other podcasts such as the Dave Portnoy podcast and The Fellas podcast featuring British YouTubers Calfreezy and Chip.

