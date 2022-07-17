"Motherf***** has ruined my name": Streamer AndrewTateLive had to change Twitch username after Andrew Tate controversy

A Twitch streamer previously named AndrewTateLive has had to change his username after viewers kept mistaking his channel for that of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The British-American kickboxer has been in the news recently after the streaming community called him out over what they believe are misogynistic views.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate's namesake, AndrewTateLive, is a relatively small Twitch streamer who went live on stream to express his discontent. Calling the other Tate out in a clip aptly titled, 'the real andrew tate,' he said:

"Motherf***** has ruined my name!"

The notorious kickboxer turned 'motivational speaker' recently made a name for himself in the Twitch streaming community after he got into an argument with Twitch star Felix "xQc" during a livestream hosted by Adin Ross. Tate's back and forth with the Juicer and his views on women were the subject of much debate and even went viral on various platforms.

The social media outcry has now forced AndrewTateLive to change his Twitch username.

AndrewTateLive changes username after people start mistaking him for the infamous Andrew Tate on his Twitch channel

AndrewTateLive is not a well-known streamer on Twitch. The variety streamer plays popular games such as Fortnite and Super Mario Maker 2 and hosts the "Let's Not Meet" podcast. He was visibly upset with having to change his Twitch ID, considering the streamer was previously using his own name.

The streamer has several other podcasts under his belt and has over 2.2K followers on Twitch. Here's how he describes himself in the 'About' section of his Twitch channel:

"I'm Andrew Tate. I host Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast, Odd Trails, The Old Time Radiocast and creator of Cryptic County Podcasts."

The streamer is also on Twitter, where he tweets under @letsnotmeetcast. He tweeted on July 17:

"Twitch is unfortunately full of misogynist worshiping trolls, so I made the decision to change my username on there. Luckily my mods were good about banning due to the influx from that a**hole's recent appearance online. New name is in my bio. I just used my Podcast network name."

On the other hand, Andrew Tate, a British-American millionaire, made his name kickboxing in the UK. He was even featured on the famous TV show Big Brother before his scandalous exit over an adult video. Tate has been perma-banned from Twitter for his wildly problematic views on rape culture and is under investigation by the Romanian authorities for human trafficking.

With such a notorious track record, it makes sense that AndrewTateLive would want to distance himself from the name. Especially after his appearance on one of the biggest Twitch channels went viral a few days ago. The streamer knew he had to change his name and wondered what he could do live on stream:

"Which name would be good?"

After silently thinking for some time, Andrew could not hold his anger. The streamer did not mince words to talk about his namesake, dissing him for ruining "my name":

"He's ruined my name. That motherf***** has ruined my name."

Andrew Tate, the streamer, was clearly not happy with the developments and asked the chat for help with a sad smile on his face:

"Any suggestions?"

Reddit reacts to AndrewTateLive changing name

Andrew's dilemma was a featured post on the streamer subreddit LiveStreamFail. Users reacted to the incident with some feeling sorry for the streamer, who now has to change his name. Others pointed out how damaging this might be for his streaming career.

Some wondered why he decided to change the name and not capitalize on the fact that this would attract new followers. Most people understood the impetous behind the name change:

Andrew Tate is a TikTok celebrity and allegedly a big influence on GreekGodx. His toxic masculinism and views on women have been criticized by many streamers, including xQc, HasanAbi, and TrainwrecksTV. xQc and Train even discussed how Greekgodx's recent streak could be attributed to Tate's clips and TikToks.

While discussing Tate in a recent stream, HasanAbi called him a "sex trafficker evading the law in Romania." He and other streamers have discussed the dangers of spreading such hateful opinions on big platforms such as Twitch, where individuals can influence a large audience.

