Trainwreckstv blames Andrew Tate's "irresponsible" opinions for Greekgodx's recent problematic behavior

Andrew Tate's contentious debate with xQc, Trainwreckstv, and others has been the talk of the streaming world. After Tate stormed off from the call, Trainwreckstv and xQc had a one-on-one conversation without the others about the kickboxer's bigoted opinions and its effects on people, especially fellow streamer Greekgodx.

Both the streamers agreed that Tate's views on women and society could harm impressionable minds. Trainwreckstv believes that Greekgodx's recent behavior was a symptom of the problem.

Greekgodx has recently been controversial for making incendiary comments about a woman's role in relationships. The streamer acknowledged looking up to Tate as a role model.

xQc fears Andrew Tate's ideas are more dangerous when given large platforms

Greekgodx's recent antics have been debated in the streaming community for quite some time. His hot takes and conspiracy theories have garnered him a lot of attention. Many believe that the British streamer is outspoken about conspiracy theories because he gets attention.

A few feel that Greekgodx's words are genuine and not a troll. He seems to believe everything he says. Be it pushing a flat Earth theory or rallying against medical science. After today's debate with Andrew Tate, Trainwreckstv also seems convinced of Tate's influence in the streaming space.

"I think there is a lot of deliberate stuff and honestly I am at a point right now where, watching Greek. I would actually use Greek as an example, I started today on Aiden's podcast... thinking Greek's trolling. But I'm beginning to realize, he may not be."

After Tate left the call abruptly, xQc initiated a conversation that content creators should not provide a platform to those who intend to spread misinformation and bigotry. Here's what the 'Juicer' had to say about Tate:

"He is deliberately being obtuse and presenting the sentence as more broad and more whatever and will only break it down when confronted. And when he is alone and makes broad statements... you are bound to see people... they are like the choir, they will have wrong, crooked ideas that are legitemately socially dangerous."

This is the same argument many social media platforms use to ban hate speech and misinformation. Trainwreckstv agreed with Felix's take and went one step further. He suggested that the irresponsible ideas spread by people like Andrew Tate, who make content based on the "shock factor," are responsible for Greekgodx's recent manic behavior:

"The irresponsible factor that we are referring to right now as a result? I think is Greek... I think Greek is the result of his shock factor statments"

Trainwreckstv even gave his theory about why Tate has become so popular on the internet:

"I think he is explaining things in certain ways that he knows will cause a shock factor. Which will cause the social media phenomenon, that is literally causing his blowup."

Social Media reacts to Trainwreckstv's take on Greekgodx and Andrew Tate

The streaming community on r/LiveStreamFails mostly agreed that Tate's opinions harmed Greekgodx. Some fans expressed their discontent at what the streamer has become:

xQc and Trainwreckstv had valid points. It is entirely plausible that Greekgodx's widely criticized views on women and their roles in a relationship are derived from Andrew Tate. This proves that ideas rooted in hatred and bigotry are more likely to spread throughout the community if given the opportunity.

