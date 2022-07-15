"What is wrong with this guy?" - Greekgodx puts live cicada in his mouth, leaving xQc and Adin Ross shocked

On today's highly eventful podcast with Adin Ross, the controversial streamer Greekgodx put a cicada in his mouth, much to his peers' disgust.

Ross had a pretty big posse of streamers such as xQc, Kai Cenat and LosPollosTV discussing various topics when Greek, who was joining the call from a mobile device, decided to catch a cicada and put it in his mouth.

The British streamer has been drawing a lot of attention in the past few days with his contentious opinions about women, health and science. As the other creators were discussing trust issues in relationships, he decided to interject by shocking them with the insect.

Greekgodx left fellow streamers disgusted after showing off with an insect in his mouth

Dimitri "Greekgodx" has garnered quite a reputation for his recent antics. On several livestreams with multiple streamers including xQc and Asmongold, Greekgodx raised eyebrows for spreading conspiracy theories such as the flat earth and how the USA faked the moon landing.

In a recent debate with Felix "xQc" on the latter's stream, the British streamer proudly declared his abhorrence towards modern medicine and revealed he never goes to the doctors either. Suffice to say, viewers were expecting more of his outrageous antics in today's stream.

The discussion was quite serious, with xQc and LosPollosTV gravely debating the point with strong opinions of their own. Felix reckoned that regardless of the situation, it is reprehensible to violate someone's privacy and go through their phone. However, others on the call didn't echo his sentiments.

Meanwhile, a screeching sound could be heard coming from someone on the call, who eventually turned out to be Greekgodx. The sound was of a cicada, with its signature shrill screeching, disrupting the debate. xQc got frustrated and called him out, asking him to stop whatever he was trying to do. Adin joined him:

"I'm not gonna lie, please bro. What are you doing bro?"

When it was clear he was going to put it in his mouth, Felix immediately urged him against that:

"Greek stop with this sh**. Bro, stop. Don't eat that. Don't eat that."

LosPollosTV freaked out over his antics and kept shouting at him:

"What the f*** bro. Greek stop, Greek stop. Stop!! Stop bro!!"

Not heeding anyone, Greekgodx put it in his mouth and brought the camera closer to let the others have a proper view. xQc couldn't help but wonder if the Brit was alright:

"Bro, what is wrong with this guy man?"

Greek, with an unnerving expression on his face, stared at the camera and addressed himself in third person:

"He's crazy, that's what."

When others asked if the insect was a cicada, Greek gladly boasted about sparing its life:

"I let him live, I let him leave. Because, you know, I felt sorry for the little guy. If I wanted to kill him, I would."

Reddit reacts to Greekgodx's latest shenanigans

xQc's audience reacted with shock and disgust when he put it in his mouth. Some laughed at his expense, while others were quick to mock him:

Fans react to Greek putting a cicada in his mouth (Image via xQc/Twitch)

LiveStream Fails too had their take on Greekgodx. Suffice to say, he has featured heavily on the subreddit for most of his recent rants and controversial takes.

Notwithstanding the fact that insects are a delicacy in many cultures around the world and that scientists consider certain bugs to be superfoods, putting an errant insect in one's mouth is quite hazardous. With that being said, many in the streaming community reckon Greekgodx is baiting for content.

