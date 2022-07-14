Watch: xQc gets into argument with Andrew Tate on Discord, latter leaves the call

Felix "xQc" streamed a Discord call with fellow streamers Adin Ross, Trainwreck and LosPollosTV earlier today. Kickboxer and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was also on the call, and started a debate on different hypothetical situations where a man would have to sacrifice himself to save a woman.

A common theme tying all of the hypotheticals together was that the woman had more knowledge or training in resolving the situation, but the man should be expected to take charge anyway to fulfill traditional gender roles.

The former Overwatch pro argued that if the woman is better equipped to handle the situation, that she should be the one to resolve it. Tate strongly disagreed, eventually insulting the streamer before leaving the call:

"I've wasted enough of my life, when you grow some b*lls let me know."

xQc argues with Andrew Tate on Discord

The popular Twitch streamer joined a Discord call with fellow creators Adin Ross, LosPollosTV and Trainwreck. The call also featured Andrew Tate, a professional kickboxer who became infamous on social media for his controversial takes on relationships and women.

The five men debated hypothetical situations surrounding the concept of chivalry, particularly situations where a man would be expected to potentially sacrifice his own life to save a woman's life. There was another key theme to each scenario, where the woman had more experience or training that would be relevant to resolving the situation.

These hypotheticals included a man throwing himself in front of a bear to buy time for the woman to run, despite her having knowledge that could help both of them survive. Another conjecture involved a Titanic-esque situation where a man gives up the last spot on a lifeboat to a woman despite her being a better swimmer.

In one scenario, a man and his girlfriend have their home broken into by armed robbers in the middle of the night. The couple owned a firearm, but only the girlfriend had the training and experience to properly handle the gun. Tate argued that it is still the man's job to go downstairs with the gun to confront the robbers and keep his girlfriend safe.

xQc tended to disagree with Tate's arguments, arguing that if the woman has a better chance of resolving the situation then she should be the one to take charge. Tate became increasingly livid with the streamer, questioning his manhood before leaving the call:

"To sit here and talk to a man who thinks he can send his chick downstairs to f****** engage armed men, I know i'm wasting my time."

Afterwards, the streamers laughed about Tate leaving the call, with Trainwreck calling "the armed men" scenario a bad argument. They continued to debate amongst themselves.

Viewers react to Andrew Tate leaving Discord call

Fans criticized Tate's arguments, suggesting they were poorly thought out. They also commended xQc for trying to logically approach his arguments.

They also said that Tate didn't know what he was up against when he decided to debate the streamer, saying that he would've worn anyone down in an argument.

While 48 hours might be a stretch, xQc could probably have debated Tate for an entire day if his typical stream length is anything to consider.

