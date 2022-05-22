Trainwreck reveals the staggering amount of money he has given away to people's personal accounts

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreck" recently revealed the staggering amount of money he has given away to date. Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter handle, the philanthropic livestreaming star revealed he has officially given away a whopping USD 10,000,000 to people's personal accounts, and fans are loving every bit of it.

It didn't feel that long ago when the Twitch streamer first started his philanthropic journey. He was a pretty established streamer before jumping into all the charitable work way back in 2021. Well, it goes without saying, but he has definitely come a long way since starting his streaming journey on the Amazon-owned platform.

"I've officially hit $10,000,000.00 USD": Trainwreck reveals the monstrous amount he has given away

Trainwreck started his philanthropic journey in 2021, along with his gambling streams. He has done it with utmost perfection, from hosting a $1 million giveaway for his stream chat to giving away $4 million in just 2021. And that's precisely what the American streamer highlighted today in his official tweet.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv growing up i loved the feeling of giving away the little i had & making people believe, for a moment, that there was magic in this world



The streamer wrote:

To date, as per the streamer himself, he has officially given away "$10,000,000.00 USD" of his personal money (excluding his private giveaways) to people's personal accounts.

Moreover, this is not the first time he has made headlines with his philanthropic work. In January 2022, the Twitch streamer gave away a million dollars on stream after winning a 10 million pot while gambling during a livestream.

The streamer promised that if he hit the 10 million prize on his gamble, he would host a $1 million giveaway for his streamchat. And as luck would have it, he ultimately ended up hitting the $10 million pot.

Fans react to Trainwreck's incredible work as a philanthropist

As expected, as soon as the news came into the limelight, several fans rushed to Twitter to show their support for Trainwreck. The numbers elicited a wave of positive reactions from viewers.

Naturally, several streamers tweeted to show their support and appreciation for the philanthropic streamer.

Tyler is one of the most prominent gambling streamers on the purple platform. Despite receiving some harsh backlash and criticism from other streamers, including Pokimane, Hasan Abi, and Asmongold, the 30-year-old Iranian-American has found a way to give a portion of what he earns to his fans.

Although gambling streams have been a great matter of concern for the Amazon-owned platform, fans love the philanthropic streamer for his incredible work. Notably, the community strongly supports him because of his wholesome streams.

