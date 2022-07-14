"Let's ask Tate's experience on it!" xQc mocks Andrew Tate's bad faith arguments on women

Adin Ross recently held a livestream where he had several content creators on stream, like Felix “xQc”. He also invited British-American kickboxer and internet celebrity Andrew Tate onto the stream to talk about some of his opinions, which led to his views on women.

Felix disagreed with almost all of Tate’s opinions, such as women being bad drivers. This led to the Juicer mocking the kickboxer’s takes:

“The next time we have a problem with science, or some s**t, or physics, why go to the internet and talk to experts? Let’s go ask Tate’s experience on it, and we’ll have the answer to it, right?”

Andrew Tate offers bad faith takes on women, xQc mocks him over it

(Clip begins at 3:08:11)

Andrew Tate joined the stream late into the event, claiming that Adin Ross said someone disagreed with him on the internet. Everyone introduced themselves again, and 26-year-old xQc would point out that yes, someone does disagree with Tate on the internet; he did.

“I think it’s me, I disagree with most things, but I think you don’t know too much. There’s a couple of clips of you, and I don’t wanna Wikipedia a whole search, I want to take the argument and takes for what they are.”

Tate asked Felix if there was anything specific he disagreed with the kickboxer on, who did not hesitate.

“Yeah, most of your women takes are bad.”

The kickboxer is well-known for his opinions on women, so he said xQc would have to be a bit more specific. The streamer replied that pretty much all of Tate’s takes on women were bad.

Andrew Tate said that Ross' stream has a judging panel and that Felix would have to give specific examples that he didn’t agree with. The Juicer offered something up without issue:

“Yeah, women can’t drive is one of them. That was kinda weird.”

The 35-year-old kickboxer would suggest that men are better drivers than women, and asked if xQc disagreed, which he emphatically did:

“So when you see the worst parking you’ve ever seen in your life, you don’t think it’s a female, it’s just as equally likely to be a man in your view.”

xQc agreed that men are just as likely to be bad drivers as women and got a response saying that it’s just the streamer’s opinion. Andrew Tate didn’t understand the problem the streamer had with his take.

The Juicer would then claim Tate is simply using anecdotal evidence instead of actual facts to support his claims, and that’s not a good argument. Anecdotal evidence is biased, in the streamer’s words, and isn’t a good foundation for an argument.

Tate would argue that everyone is biased towards their personal experience and offered a hypothetical that if he had been in five accidents and women caused them all, he’d think women were worse drivers. Felix suggested finding an expert’s opinion on the matter:

“And then like a natural, good, educated human being, you’re going to go on the internet and find some study, maybe you’re right about it, or figure out you’re wrong.”

Andrew Tate mocked the notion of going on the internet and researching a problem, leading to xQc openly mocking Tate about using his experience instead of facts:

“Let’s go ask Tate’s experience on it, and we’ll have the answer to it, right?”

Tate would continue to say that his personal experience is that women are not good drivers. xQc almost swore at Tate but remembered it was supposed to be a civilized discussion and let it go at that. Andrew Tate would continue to talk about his personal experiences, but the internet certainly agreed with xQc.

Reddit responds to Andrew Tate and Felix’s discussion on women driving

There were some that agreed with xQc in this argument, but the problem was, according to the LivestreamFails subReddit, that the streamer is very hard to listen to. He speaks quickly and often stumbles over his words, making it easier to listen to Andrew Tate’s take.

Others would instead focus on Adin, who is skilled at bringing all these major content creators together to discuss things. However, according to Reddit, many of the other people in the conversation were simply stirring the pot and creating drama instead of contributing.

Some would praise Adin Ross's ability to bring these people together (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

A take would focus on Felix's argument. While many agree with Felix, he’s poor at explaining himself, and it made Tate look better. Another user agreed and also pointed out Tate's recent history with law enforcement. Back in April 2022, Andrew Tate’s home was raided as a suspect in a human trafficking ring.

Others would choose to focus on Tate's argument hinging on anecdotal evidence, or his supposed eloquence (Image via Reddit)

Some would think the streamer can’t argue, and it’s making Tate look good by comparison, but not everyone agrees with that. Tate’s only response to xQc’s argument was “internet studies,” and his other thoughts had no basis in fact.

Not everyone thinks Tate did a great job defending himself. Speaking clearly doesn't make his argument better (Image via Reddit)

This was not the end of the conversation on Adin Ross' stream. While many ultimately agreed with the Juicer, his inability to coherently discuss things made him look bad to many viewers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far