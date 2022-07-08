xQc tries FL Studio and shows off the first song he produced live on stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" dived into the world of music production as he decided to try out the widely popular digital audio workstation (DAW), known as FL Studio, during his recent livestream.

On July 7, Felix got on a call with Twitch streamers Pokelawls and JesseSMFI to learn how FL Studio worked and to gain some knowledge about music theory.

After spending two hours learning and exploring various instruments, plug-ins, and interfaces, xQc finally showed off the first song, which he produced live on stream.

xQc develops and produces music using FL Studio

The French-Canadian sensation spiced up his recent livestream as he decided to learn how to make electronic music with the help of his buddies.

Felix started experimenting with some basic virtual drum machines after installing and enabling various useful plug-ins for FL Studio. It was evident that the streamer was having fun while learning and creating electronic music.

The former Overwatch pro spent a couple of hours learning his way into the digital audio workstation, and at the nine-hour mark of his stream, he was finally ready to showcase the beat that he produced.

Felix developed a simple 16-bar loop featuring the famous Roland 808 drum machine and added a groovy bass line.

Both Jesse and Pokelawls were amused to see what the streamer had managed to produce on his first attempt. xQc wanted to add more layers to his production and stated:

"Okay, yeah. Yeah, but now, I've seen what you guys showed me. Now we can add so much more s**t to this. We got to add a trumpet, a cowbell, some vocals, an arpeggio, a f***ing... a f***ing, a boom boom, some f***ing... some beats."

Pokelawls asked if he was a good teacher, and the 26-year-old gamer praised the former for teaching him how to use FL Studio.

After ending the day's music production, Felix said that he would continue to learn more about it off-stream:

"Yeah, thanks for teaching me, man. For sure, man. I mean, I'll probably love it off-stream because I like that, you know? Yeah, just spamming the keys and cleaning all of the samples and all the whatever and..."

Pokelawls agreed with the streamer's sentiments and was excited to see what kind of music the latter ends up developing in the future.

Fans react to Felix producing music

Fans in the YouTube comment section were elated to see that the Twitch star was trying to learn about music production. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from the YouTube comment section:

Fans reacting to the streamer learning and making music on stream (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc is presently ranked as the number one English-speaking Twitch streamer on the livestreaming platform. He has more than 10 million followers and has played several games like Overwatch, Elden Ring, Minecraft, Among Us, and GTA 5.

