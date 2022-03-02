"My album is out!": Pokelawls drops album 'WaterBreak' on Spotify and YouTube, internet reacts

Twitch streamer Pokelawls has made a huge move by dropping a rap album called WaterBreak on Spotify and YouTube, and it’s to drop a rap album. The streamer already has 30,883 monthly listeners on the audio platform on top of his following from being a streamer.

There was a huge amount of support from his audience to hear his album, who are also looking forward to more from the streamer in the music scene.

Pokelawls tweeted: "My album is out! YouTube/Spotify, this is just the beginning, if I really wanted too I can take over. If u guys like this album I will go crazy on the next one"

Pokelawls wants to create more music if his fans continue to listen

The streamer’s album has a full 13 tracks and 31-minute runtime. He also has Simply, Russel, and CrazySlick in the album, who have contributed their unique lyrics and flow to the songs.

This is not the Twitch streamer’s first track either, having released Built Differently on Spotify back in 2020. This led to several other singles on Spotify, from a remix of Built Differently, React Lesson 1, Will Smith, and another Built Differently remix.

It’s too early to see how many plays his first album has, but judging by the reaction on the internet, it’s going to see a significant amount of play on the streaming app.

While talking about the album on his stream, Pokelawls clicked to see what other work Russel had done on Spotify.

"Okay lets see who the f**k they put first for Russel. Who the f**k is this?!"

When Poke clicked on Russel’s name on the album, it led to a Polka artist, which caused the streamer to break out in wild laughter.

Internet reacts to Pokelawls finally dropping his album on Spotify

The internet reacted positively to the streamer's album and several other fellow streamers and fans of Pokelawls tweeted to show their love.

brandon @aceu tweeted: "hella proud of you bro. i already know it's gonna be dope af"

One Twitter user thought the streamer needed to make more content like this with Simply, since they worked well together in the WaterBreak album. Others were just glad Simply was in the album.

Nervationz @Nervationzz tweeted: "love it man you also definitely need to make more stuff with @simplyn64 because you guys bounce off each other so well i love when you guys go back and forth bar for bar"

Many people came out to talk about how much they loved the album by Pokelawls and said that all of the tracks were bangers from start to finish.

cruz @lcruuzl tweeted: "W. about to go to school with 28 hrs of no sleep, perfect time to drop the album. thanks bro"

masnyjul @masnyjul tweeted: "i'm listening rn like it so far W"

One user thought the tracks that were dropped could go mainstream if he didn’t have so many weird lyrics across the album.

Fury 💙💛 @FuryNotFurry tweeted: "Dude so many of those songs could easily go mainstream if there weren't some HUH lines in it for sure."

All told, it was a positive moment for the streamer from his community and the overall response to the album that dropped today.

MigL @MigLRP tweeted: "album art goes bonkers for no good reason"

On Reddit, a user called the streamer a Gigachad because he announced that the album was out, but did not share the links for it.

It sounds like the streamer community is seeking more music from him. Only time will tell if he follows through and produces more albums like the recently dropped WaterBreak.

