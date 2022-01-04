"F***ing gift to Twitch": GTA RP streamer Pokelawls reveals how Sykkuno is "helping" the purple platform 

Pokelawls expressed his admiration for popular GTA RP streamer Sykkuno during one of his most recent streams. So much so that he described the former Among Us sensation as a "gift" to the Twitch community.

Sykkuno has established himself as a household name in the streaming community over the past couple of years. He has collaborated with some of the most popular streamers on the internet, including Corpse Husband, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, and many more.

xQc @xQc I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA https://t.co/cq5GrXDibx

While he's added several titles to his collection in the recent past, Sykkuno's GTA RP streams attract thousands of viewers.

Pokelawls acknowledged the feat while streaming GTA RP and stated how Sykkuno has made it to the apex of streaming, despite his shy personality.

Pokelawls appreciates Sykkuno's viewership not being male-dominated

Pokelawls reflected on Sykkuno's journey on Twitch and went so far as to describe him as "a f***ing gift to Twitch."

He stated how Sykkuno's viewership isn't dominated by male viewers, which has been the case for several male streamers on the platform.

“Dude, he’s like the only streamer whose chat is all just girl names. You know what I’m saying? It’s crazy. It’s not even that it’s easy. Easy is like, kind of weird. I wouldn’t say easy, because it’s kind of weird to think about it like that. It’s not about farming girls like that.”

Furthermore, Poke pointed out how he's "helping Twitch" by creating a more diverse audience. For years, Twitch has been surmised as a platform dominated by men. That is no longer the case, with streamers such as Valkyrae and Pokimane serving as advocates for women in gaming.

Sykkuno has also helped this cause by producing content that is enjoyable for everyone, and for audiences of all ages. More importantly, his content has done a lot to convince people to perceive streaming as a genuine career option.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to collaborating with the aforementioned streamers, Sykkuno can often be found interacting with his audience, sharing interesting anecdotes that reiterate how his life is no different from that of his viewers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee