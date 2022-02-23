"I'm just unlucky": Twitch streamer Pokelawls reveals his medical diagnosis of Hashimoto's disease

During his latest stream, Pokelawls shared his recent medical diagnoses, informing his audience of the incurable disease he has.

Pokelawls is a very popular Grand Theft Auto 5 Role Play (GTA5 RP) streamer, amassing an audience of nearly one million followers on Twitch. He recently shared on Twitter that he was really stressed by personal events in his life.

Today, he announced that he would be sharing some good news with his audience, sharing a picture of himself outside of a biopsy medical room.

When he booted up his stream, he told his audience that he received a cancer diagnosis from a doctor which was later found to be incorrect, relieving him of most of his stress. However, the false diagnosis was replaced with a real one, stating that Poke has a rare thyroid disease called "Hashimoto's disease."

"What I have is called Hashimoto's disease, a type of thyroid disease."

Pokelawls shares his diagnosis of the incurable Hashimoto's disease

Poke then recalls what his doctor told him, which is that there is no known way to stop the disease from forming. He laughed about the bad luck of it all, and was certainly happy that he ended up not having cancer.

"Which is, apparently, something you can't even prevent. Even if you're fat or not fat, if you have Hashimoto's thyroid disease, you just get it. So I'm just unlucky anyways!"

On top of being seemingly unpreventable, the disease has no cure, so it will either go away naturally or he will have to deal with the symptoms and treatment for the rest of his life. However, the disease is not something that will be deadly by itself, meaning that he can take the appropriate medicine to lessen his symptoms.

Some members of Reddit shared their reactions to the news, with many happy that Pokelawls' cancer diagnosis was false.

While the disease is incurable and could possibly stay with him his entire life, the good news is that doctors found it before any negative symptoms started to damage him.

