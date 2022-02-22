"How about you stop being a f**king loser," Pokelawls has a meltdown after GTA NoPixel stream

Twitch streamer Pokelawls recently had a meltdown about the GTA No Pixel RP server, where a cop arrested his character. In the clip that has now since been deleted, the streamer rants for nearly a minute about how angry he was that cop characters have so much power and how the cop player should have known he wasn’t having fun and wanted to stop.

Pokelawls angrily swore and yelled about the situation and said that next time he was just going to quit when he gets into one of these situations, leaving his chat to mock him, as well as the Reddit.

“How about you stop being a f**king loser and, all this can be resolved, man. Have a little bit of social awareness and realize when the other RPer is not having a good time, and stop f**king forcing your d**k in their ass! It is f**king weird. It is f**king weird.”

Pokelawls frustrated over cops in GTA No Pixel private server

Pokelawls has had some bad times with cops when it comes to the GTA No Pixel stream which has led to him venting about how frustrated he was. The streamer wound up getting banned from the server for a day, and he ranted for several moments on Twitch about the situation.

“Stop forcing your s**t, because you can win, because you can win, and because of the rules.”

The streamer had a problem with how much power the cop characters had. It led to this rant after being pulled over in the game, and being frustrated about the entire situation.

“When another RPer is saying ‘I’m clearly not having fun right now, please, can we just like- can we just like chill for a second?’. Oh my f**king god. I should have f**king F8 quit yesterday. I should have F8 quit immediately when they pulled me over. That would've been the best fucking move.”

Pokelawls continued to rant about how frustrating it was, and that the next time this happened, he would just quit the game and not deal with it any longer.

“And in the future, if this s**t ever happens again, cops, this guy p***es me off, I’m literally alt-f4ing in front of this p***ies face, I will never give them this f**king attention again.”

The chat was divided between calling the streamer cringe, or saying he was speaking facts. Redditors also weighed in on the matter.

Reddit responds to Pokelawl’s Twitch meltdown

One Redditor offered some insight into how this whole situation went down, and how Pokelawls ended up so frustrated. According to them, the streamer was pulled for speeding and had xQc come through and kill the cops. The streamer was also pulled again later because they thought Pokelawls was involved in the shooting.

Redditor's explanation (Image via u/johnchodesu/Reddit)

A few users didn’t have many kind words for Pokelawls, saying he should take a break, or simply insulting him for being so upset over something that is, in the long term, pretty trivial.

Another Redditor didn’t know if the player had any right to be this upset, and thankfully, another user replied with even more details.

Another Redditor explained the situation in greater detail (Image via Reddit)

Other users talked about how emotional the streamer tends to get, and that it apparently made him unpopular in his local area, where other larger streamers live.

Another reader wasn’t shocked at all to see the clip had already been deleted by the time they got to the thread.

One of the Redditors didn’t understand why streamers take it so seriously, which led to a few responses on its own.

It quickly became a hot topic of discussion on Reddit, and though the original clip is gone, the Mirror was preserved so that the website could see how frustrated the streamer was about the whole situation. His audience will just have to see if the streamer abandons NoPixel or if he quits when confronted by cops in the future.

