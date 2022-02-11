"There's no way Mizkif read that document": DarkViperAU slams Mizkif and Pokelawls, internet responds

In response to the recent controversy DarkViperAU caused with a series of tweets, several content creators responded to his claims. This led to DarkViperAU responding in a now-clipped moment from today’s livestream.

In it, he addresses Mizkif and Pokelawls, stating:

“The joke I made was, there’s no way Mizkif read that document. I can’t imagine Mizkif has read something more than like, two pages long in the entirety of his life. ‘I think this is very dumb!’, what is he, has he got a library off stream, like, smoking a pipe with like a robe on? Just going, ‘Oh yes! I don’t personally agree with point seven, on page five!’ Dude, get the f**k out of here, get the f**k out of here! Who would believe that?”

DarkViperAU runs down Mizkif and Pokelawls in a recent clip

During this recent livestream, DarkViperAU ran down the two streamers who replied to him, mocking them the entire time. Mizkif was noted for starting off as IcePoseidon’s cameraman before DarkViperAU stated that he didn’t think that would signal him as an intellectual.

He then briefly went in on Pokelawls too, bashing the streamer, before following up with:.

“And Poke is presenting himself this way too! Get the f**k out of here! I’m surprised either of them can read a menu!”

This led to a great deal of discussion about DarkViperAU on Reddit, and most people opined that the streamer only does this to farm clout.

Reddit reacts to DarkViperAU’s bashing of Mizkif and Pokelawls

One of the first things said in the thread is that the streamer should be banned from LSF (Livestream Fails) for being a clout farmer. This discussion continued, with some saying they agree with a few of his points, but conflating assault with reaction videos was definitely out of line.

Several people on Reddit just want the streamer banned from LSF (Image via Reddit)

Others think the streamer just baited people and farmed clips from the many streamers who wound up reacting to his statements. Few people are shocked that creators like Mizkif fell for what DarkViperAU is doing.

Others think he's just trying to farm drama, and that it's working (Image via Reddit)

Some Redditors mocked the streamer’s claims about react streamers, as well as the length of the document itself. One suggested DarkViperAU was just trying to gatekeep criticism, and the other just mocked the actual document.

Some Redditors just mocked how the streamer began and continued the whole situation (Image via Reddit)

A commenter also said the streamer needs to go outside and touch some grass.

Another user found it funny that after the streamer’s loud laughter, he just sat in silence for several long moments before moving on to another topic.

Time will tell if Mizkif or Pokelawls will respond to the insults dished out by the streamer about reading his 14-page document on reaction streamers and the theft of content.

