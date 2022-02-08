Twitch streamer DarkViperAU compares react streamers to sexual abusers, questions concept of "content consent"

Twitch streamer DarkViperAU made a controversial comparison between react streaming meta and sexual abusers. In a tweet, he said react streamers have stolen millions from other content creators and halted the careers of others.

This was also accompanied by a Google document, where the Twitch streamer explains the nuances of the “react grift.” The leap in logic made by the streamer prompted quite a few reactions on social media.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU



How The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU

docs.google.com/document/d/150… All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a careerHow The React Grift Works By DarkViperAU All reactors are bad people. They exploit others to benefit no one but themselves. Collectively they have stolen millions of dollars from actual creators and have stopped countless thousands from having a careerHow The React Grift Works By DarkViperAUdocs.google.com/document/d/150…

When Twitch streamers began reacting to others' content

The react meta on Twitch has led to heated debates on fair use. DarkViperAU claimed that the react meta is a way for people to rip off other content creators. But it was when he compared it to sexual abuse that eyebrows were raised.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 People who live their lives exploiting others, their labour or careers, in their own lust for money and power are the very sort of people who would sexually abuse someone. A reactor’s career is specifically about ignoring consent and only respecting people when profit is at risk. @adam_w11 People who live their lives exploiting others, their labour or careers, in their own lust for money and power are the very sort of people who would sexually abuse someone. A reactor’s career is specifically about ignoring consent and only respecting people when profit is at risk.

In his script, the streamer said he understood the issue as being one of consent. He said react streamers exploit others, use their content, push them down, and end the careers of some.

In a follow-up tweet on the thread, DarkViperAU said that his comments were hyperbole, but only slightly.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 It is hyperbole, but only slightly so. The difference between actively ignoring consent for financial gain is not so far removed from ignoring consent for sexual gratification; it is abuse of another for a selfish purpose. @adam_w11 It is hyperbole, but only slightly so. The difference between actively ignoring consent for financial gain is not so far removed from ignoring consent for sexual gratification; it is abuse of another for a selfish purpose.

In his script, DarkViperAU alleged that react streamers would assault others without their consent.

“If you meet a reactor at a party, I suggest covering your glass or outright tell them you don't want them to f**k you, because they seem keen to take a person's silence for consent.”

The perception that reaction-based content does not involve much effort and that it also does nothing for the original content creators is certainly not uncommon. For many users, the problem arose when the Twitch streamer compared the reaction streams to assault. And they certainly responded in droves.

The internet responds to DarkViperAU’s discussion on the react meta

The overwhelming majority of responses on social media seemed to understand where the streamer was coming from, until he made a broad leap in logic. One user suggested that DarkViper was wrong, because when someone posts something to the internet, that person gives consent for the media to be commented on.

That way, according to the Redditor, it’s not even exploitation, let alone sexual assault.

Others found it offensive and insulting to survivors of sexual assault.

beluga617 @beluga617 @DarkViperAU



You very much don't want to push this. @adam_w11 Difficult to bring up the actual severity of sexual assault, especially sexual assault against men who very often get laughed at when they admit they were sexually assaulted.You very much don't want to push this. @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 Difficult to bring up the actual severity of sexual assault, especially sexual assault against men who very often get laughed at when they admit they were sexually assaulted. You very much don't want to push this.

One Twitter user seemed confused because they thought DarkViper’s content itself was react content.

Mr.Wilson @MisterWils0n @DarkViperAU Wait is this meta? I thought you were a react channel? Lmao isn’t any content that includes other content and a reaction to it react content? Like this post is reacting to other content .-. Lmao @DarkViperAU Wait is this meta? I thought you were a react channel? Lmao isn’t any content that includes other content and a reaction to it react content? Like this post is reacting to other content .-. Lmao

There were quite a few users that thought it was not a good take by the Twitch streamer, and that the two things were nothing alike.

Oranguchan @Oranguchan1 @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 No I would say they are far removed. Sexual harassment causes both mental and physical damage. Damages nowhere near the consequences of reactors. Both are wrong, definitely agree there, but no not close to similar and one does not equal the other @DarkViperAU @adam_w11 No I would say they are far removed. Sexual harassment causes both mental and physical damage. Damages nowhere near the consequences of reactors. Both are wrong, definitely agree there, but no not close to similar and one does not equal the other

A few users on Reddit figured this was not a good opinion to make public.

Then there were people who felt react meta should be compared to theft, instead of sexual assault.

Some, however, supported DarkViper’s statement and are looking forward to his content on the topic.

BoGhDaN @BoGhDaN1 @DarkViperAU Another banger by Dark Viper AU @DarkViperAU Another banger by Dark Viper AU

Fuyu @FuyuCravesDeath @DarkViperAU Interesting take. While i do somewhat agree with the main point of this argument, I'm not a huge fan of the way you worded certain sections. I believe you're taking it too far by claiming that all reactors are inherently bad people. @DarkViperAU Interesting take. While i do somewhat agree with the main point of this argument, I'm not a huge fan of the way you worded certain sections. I believe you're taking it too far by claiming that all reactors are inherently bad people.

levi @average_levi @DarkViperAU React content should be banned and I encourage any and all of the creators who have their video reacted to to use DMCA and strike every single video/stream they can... it is vile and disgusting... exploitation at its finest @DarkViperAU React content should be banned and I encourage any and all of the creators who have their video reacted to to use DMCA and strike every single video/stream they can... it is vile and disgusting... exploitation at its finest

Another commenter agreed with the statement, but pointed out that it wasn’t too long ago that people playing games online added was but a reaction.

Name @KTJaxus @DarkViperAU I don't even disagree with you. I'd just like to remind you that it wasn't so long ago people levied the "it adds nothing of value its just a reaction" critizism at people that play video games. I think the goalpost moved and anyone thats not online would use your arguments... @DarkViperAU I don't even disagree with you. I'd just like to remind you that it wasn't so long ago people levied the "it adds nothing of value its just a reaction" critizism at people that play video games. I think the goalpost moved and anyone thats not online would use your arguments...

Name @KTJaxus @DarkViperAU against you. Not to say i agree with them, just wondering what your thoughts on this would be? @DarkViperAU against you. Not to say i agree with them, just wondering what your thoughts on this would be?

One Redditor felt the streamer was merely upset that he couldn't benefit from the react meta.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Twitch streamer’s topic on the react meta has certainly led to plenty of discussion on the topic of reaction streams. And while many are of the opinion that streamer's argument was based on an incorrect comparison, it's likely that we haven't heard the last from DarkViperAU about this.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee