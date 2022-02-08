Twitch streamer DarkViperAU compares react streamers to sexual abusers, questions concept of "content consent"

Twitch streamer DarkViperAU made a controversial comparison between react streaming meta and sexual abusers. In a tweet, he said react streamers have stolen millions from other content creators and halted the careers of others.
This was also accompanied by a Google document, where the Twitch streamer explains the nuances of the “react grift.” The leap in logic made by the streamer prompted quite a few reactions on social media.
When Twitch streamers began reacting to others' content
The react meta on Twitch has led to heated debates on fair use. DarkViperAU claimed that the react meta is a way for people to rip off other content creators. But it was when he compared it to sexual abuse that eyebrows were raised.
In his script, the streamer said he understood the issue as being one of consent. He said react streamers exploit others, use their content, push them down, and end the careers of some.
In a follow-up tweet on the thread, DarkViperAU said that his comments were hyperbole, but only slightly.
In his script, DarkViperAU alleged that react streamers would assault others without their consent.
“If you meet a reactor at a party, I suggest covering your glass or outright tell them you don't want them to f**k you, because they seem keen to take a person's silence for consent.”
The perception that reaction-based content does not involve much effort and that it also does nothing for the original content creators is certainly not uncommon. For many users, the problem arose when the Twitch streamer compared the reaction streams to assault. And they certainly responded in droves.
The internet responds to DarkViperAU’s discussion on the react meta
The overwhelming majority of responses on social media seemed to understand where the streamer was coming from, until he made a broad leap in logic. One user suggested that DarkViper was wrong, because when someone posts something to the internet, that person gives consent for the media to be commented on.
That way, according to the Redditor, it’s not even exploitation, let alone sexual assault.
Others found it offensive and insulting to survivors of sexual assault.
One Twitter user seemed confused because they thought DarkViper’s content itself was react content.
There were quite a few users that thought it was not a good take by the Twitch streamer, and that the two things were nothing alike.
A few users on Reddit figured this was not a good opinion to make public.
Then there were people who felt react meta should be compared to theft, instead of sexual assault.
Some, however, supported DarkViper’s statement and are looking forward to his content on the topic.
Another commenter agreed with the statement, but pointed out that it wasn’t too long ago that people playing games online added was but a reaction.
One Redditor felt the streamer was merely upset that he couldn't benefit from the react meta.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The Twitch streamer’s topic on the react meta has certainly led to plenty of discussion on the topic of reaction streams. And while many are of the opinion that streamer's argument was based on an incorrect comparison, it's likely that we haven't heard the last from DarkViperAU about this.