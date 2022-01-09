"Like what happened to Pokimane": HasanAbi calls Ludwig’s video out for “dry snitching” amid Twitch TV show meta controversy

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker lashed out at Ludwig Ahgren for his take on the current Twitch TV show meta and accused him of "dry snitching" on streamers.

Several streamers, including xQc, Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Mizkif have hopped on the TV show meta bandwagon. While they've made the most of this latest meta, it has come with a price.

Pokimane was banned on 7 January 2022, which has left streamers like Mizkif petrified of continuing on the same path. Furthermore, the above-mentioned streamers have also been heavily criticized by their peers such as Ludwig and Trainwreckstv. The former stated that the aforementioned streamers are in "dangerous territory."

However, HasanAbi clapped back at Ludwig for causing problems for the streamers and for the platform.

“Oh come on Ludwig. Like, making a video like this is even worse dude. Making a video like this only draws attention to it and it’s absolutely...this is just "dry snitching" bro, come on. The only reason why this could ever turn into a serious problem...it'll be what happened to Pokimane."

Pokimane was banned for pushing Twitch's DMCA policies by watching Avatar the Last Airbender while on a livestream.

HasanAbi accuses Ludwig of causing an "ad-apocalypse for Twitch"

HasanAbi is one of the most controversial streamers on the internet who is infamous for sharing unpopular opinions on matters of importance.

He stated how Ludwig's take on the meta and the repercussions of the DMCA strike was only going to attract more attention, which in turn, could lead to more bans.

He also criticized the 26-year-old for causing an ad-apocalypse for the purple platform. Here's what he said:

"This is the type of sh*t that you do to try to cause an ad-apocalypse for Twitch. Even if he has an adequate and appropriate point of view on this and a smart and reasonable approach on this, he knows, he f**king knows this will turn into something if you do that. If you make YouTube videos about it, it will turn into something."

Mizkif escaped getting banned even after watching the same TV show around the same time as Pokimane. The founder of One True King (OTK) stated how he was "done" with the latest TV show meta and didn't want to risk his career.

It's safe to say that Pokimane's ban and Mizkif's statement will adversely affect the meta and the streamers who have been capitalizing on its success.

Twitter reacts to Ludwig's opinion on Twitch TV show meta

There's no smoke without fire, which is veritably true after Ludwig's polarizing opinion on the current Twitch TV show meta elicited widespread discourse on Twitter.

Bahroo @AdmiralBahroo I really am tired of the Twitch meta.



Purposely break the rules while acting dumb in the process so you can take a 2 day vacation and then be welcomed back with 3x viewership + exposure.



All the while everyone else now has to deal with stricter rules for your dumbassary. I really am tired of the Twitch meta.Purposely break the rules while acting dumb in the process so you can take a 2 day vacation and then be welcomed back with 3x viewership + exposure.All the while everyone else now has to deal with stricter rules for your dumbassary.

moune 🤍 @aetherportaI masterchef, kitchen nightmares, and hell's kitchen this new twitch meta is INSANE tbh. masterchef, kitchen nightmares, and hell's kitchen this new twitch meta is INSANE tbh. https://t.co/WzpJNDUAVn

chocoTaco @chocoTaco So who's gonna 'react' to big streamers' full length content? Seems like they wouldn't mind, and I don't think Twitch would do anything either. Next meta maybe? So who's gonna 'react' to big streamers' full length content? Seems like they wouldn't mind, and I don't think Twitch would do anything either. Next meta maybe?

Jordan'sMetaverse @JordansMeta



If you watch, listen, use content that you do not have permission to use its illegal and you can get in trouble



#DMCA Only on Twitch are DMCA laws being debated like its 2011.....If you watch, listen, use content that you do not have permission to use its illegal and you can get in trouble Only on Twitch are DMCA laws being debated like its 2011..... If you watch, listen, use content that you do not have permission to use its illegal and you can get in trouble 😒 #DMCA https://t.co/s6NXDiK3h3

Jason Paradise @jparaLove



Every time DMCA comes up feels like Twitch tiptoes closer to a major reckoning.



Being mad at streamers for the react/watchalong meta is silly. Getting mad at Twitch for not having consistent rule application? Legit tbh. DMCA back in Twitch news and this time it isn't music.Every time DMCA comes up feels like Twitch tiptoes closer to a major reckoning.Being mad at streamers for the react/watchalong meta is silly. Getting mad at Twitch for not having consistent rule application? Legit tbh. DMCA back in Twitch news and this time it isn't music. 😳Every time DMCA comes up feels like Twitch tiptoes closer to a major reckoning.Being mad at streamers for the react/watchalong meta is silly. Getting mad at Twitch for not having consistent rule application? Legit tbh.

In the wake of Pokimane's ban, streamers and fans alike have been vocal about their opinions. Suffice to say, Twitch might witness a seminal event in the coming days.

