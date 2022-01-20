"Get out of my room!": Poke pulls prank on Fortnight teammate by screaming at his "Mom"

Poke pretends to get into an argument with his mother while playing Fortnite, yelling and screaming to his 'mom' that he's in the middle of a game and can't be bothered.

The streamer has been playing Fortnite with random people since the new update was released. In his matches he pretends to be younger than he is, making for some funny moments with his teammates. He's already fooled one teammate claiming he was getting arrested after winning a match, but this one takes the cake in believability.

While playing a match, Poke was heading to revive his teammate when his girlfriend Gigi walked in with food. He took the opportunity to play further into his younger persona, and openly yelled out that his mom had just brought in food.

"Oh, my mom got me breakfast. Mom! Thanks for breakfast!"

Gigi then quickly adapted to the roleplay, yelling at him for still playing the game. Poke timidly responds, trying to get her out of his room.

"Mom! Get out of my room!"

Poke sends his teammate on a rollercoaster of emotions with his prank

He then pretends to be slapped by his 'mom', yelling at him to eat his breakfast before playing the game. He screams at his mom that he doesn't care, and to get out of his room.

"I don't care! Mom, I have to (revive) him! Stop kissing me, you're embarrassing me!"

He then lets out one more shriek and pretends to slam his door shut. When he walks back to his computer, he puts his headset on and apologizes for being away from the game, pretending like the wild ordeal never happened.

"Hey, sorry about that."

The young teammate says it's ok, then asks his age out of concern for the pretend physical harassment. He then hilariously responds with a close rounding of his real age, 30.

The teammate then falls silent for the remainder of the match, creating a silence that is unimaginably awkward. The silence is broken by the streamer leaving the match and laughing to himself about the absurd situation he created with his girlfriend.

Users on Reddit shared their own experiences of hearing strange conversations in video game chats and joking along with the clip.

The perfect performance from both Poke and Gigi makes this moment all the more believable, and the final line revealing his age is a wonderful cherry on top to such a perfect clip. Plus, the added context that the teammate never spoke to him for the rest of the match gave this so much more humor, as the poor kid probably felt incredibly awkward and muted his mic. All in all, this is yet another amazing moment of the streamer pulling pranks on his young teammates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider