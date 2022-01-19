“I’m getting arrested”: Twitch streamer Poke produces an ingenious excuse to get out of playing with Fortnite teammate

Twitch streamer Poke was playing some quick games in Fortnite today whilst checking out the new update and what it had to offer.

While playing the game with random people, he matched with a young kid. Their adorable interaction made for a great viewing.

Throughout the game, he was giving kind words of encouragement to the streamer. They ended up winning their match with the help of the kid's supportive words.

"Yo! Let's go! We won! We're the best! Yeah!"

Poke and the kid celebrated their joint accomplishment with cheers. After they rejoiced about their victory, the kid said he wanted to keep playing with the streamer. Not wanting to hurt the former's feelings with an overt refusal, Poke quickly came up with an excuse that left the former speechless.

"I have, uh... court. Yeah, I'm getting arrested, see ya!"

Poke claims he's getting arrested to get out of playing with teammate again

This response causes the kid to let out a shocked "What?!" before he got disconnected from the match. Poke immediately starts laughing, both at the hilarity of his own excuse and at the prospect of the kid thinking about this match for a long time.

Having a cackle to himself, the streamer joked that the latter will go to school and tell all of his friends that he played with someone who was arrested.

"He's gonna think about that for, like, a year. 'Like dude, I played with this guy one time, and he was so good, and then he went to jail!' It's gonna be a thought forever!*laughs*"

He then continues to play the game with random people, but nothing topped this moment of absolute hilarity.

Fans react to Poke's hilarious excuse

Users on Reddit shared their appreciation for the constant humor he brings to Twitch and r/livestreamfails, while one even brought his own amplified version of the joke.

Poke's tactful approach to avoid hurting a kid's sentiments was a source of both joy and comedy. His outrageous excuse for being arrested along with the kid's shocked response makes for a perfect clip, not to mention Poke's infectious laughter.

Also Read Article Continues below

His jokes about how the kid won't ever forget this match are also applicable to his audience, as they will surely never forget this side-splitting moment of pure improv comedy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul