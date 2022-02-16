GTA Online possible ban wave 2022: RP glitch could lead to mass bans

GTA Online players are no strangers to glitches in the game. Sometimes there are ones that make cars or NPCs appear out of nowhere or fly into the sky for no apparent reason. However, other glitches can be taken advantage of for GTA$ and RP.

The most recent glitch has players ranking up fast by multiplying RP and buried in a Payphone Hit mission in the game. With a few changes to the plan for the task, many players are indulging in this glitch right now.

This article will discuss the possibility of a ban wave in 2022 for players taking advantage of the latest RP glitch.

GTA Online RP gamers could face a huge number of bans

The above video discusses how past players have been banned for massive money glitches in the game. It refers to various threads online where gamers have posted warnings about abusing the recent RP glitch. Some have suggested that Rockstar plants these glitches to weed out uncouth players.

For sure, anybody intending to enjoy the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition when it is released next month is best off not abusing this glitch. It would not be the first time Rockstar has banned a slew of players for leveling up too fast, glitching millions of dollars, or modding.

Some players remember when several operational glitches involved the Diamond Casino a couple of years ago. These casino glitches in 2020 allowed players to duplicate cash, chips and gold, sometimes even replay the heist finale instantly over and over again.

Hundreds if not thousands of players were banned or had their accounts reset due to taking advantage of these substantial money-making glitches. Current GTA Online gamers are worried that there could be bans imposed for using the new RP glitch.

A new RP glitch is available on the Payphone Hit mission, The Popstar. This mission sees gamers chasing down a target and pinning them under a vehicle to act as an RP multiplayer of sorts. The vehicle used must be the Mobile Operations Center (MOC), and the target must be gently knocked over, with his legs pinned down.

Hopefully, the smarter GTA Online fans will not make the mistake of getting some easy RP and ranking up to a crazy level. The main reason is that first, gamers may face a ban. Second, players will miss out on transferable content for the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition and possibly a lot more in GTA Online.

