List of all payphone locations in GTA Online

GTA Online gamers love the payphone hit missions added with The Contract DLC in December 2021. These missions remind some of the payphone assassination missions that Claude had to do in GTA 3.

Assassination missions are among some of the favorites for fans of GTA Online. Players love acting as a hired gun in the game as it is as classic as tasks can come. This article hopes to inform readers of all of the payphone locations in GTA Online.

Maps on Reddit show GTA Online gamers where to find all payhones

There are a total of 32 payphone locations in GTA Online where players might answer calls for payphone hits. Gamers can be situated anywhere on the map in the game, and by calling Franklin to request a payphone hit, they will be directed towards the closest one.

As seen on the above GTA Online maps, the majority of phones are found in Los Santos county. The first 19 locations can be seen listed below:

Rancho - Outside the liquor store on the corner of Macdonald Street and Jamestown Street

Alta - At stripmall on the corner of Las Lagunas Boulevard and Occupation Avenue

Chamberlain Hills - At the LTD gas station near Grove Street

Little Seoul - Outside Snr. Buns next to the train station, San Andreas Avenue

Textile City - Dashound Bus Station on Integrity Way

Morningwood - Strip mall on the corner of Morningwood Boulevard and Boulevard Del Perro

El Burro Heights - Outside the fire station

El Burro Heights - Outside the Los Santos Tattoos studio

Vespucci Canals - Next to Fleeca at the Vespucci Mall

Vespucci Beach - Palomino Avenue near the Muscle Beach gym

Vinewood - At the Globe Oil gas station on Clinton Avenue

West Vinewood - At the side of Tequi-la-la

Richman Glen - At the LTD gas station on North Rockford Drive

LSIA - Outside the Los Santos Customs near the airport

Terminal - At the Jetsam Terminal in the southern docklands

Mirror Park - Next to the Sprunk machine found in West Mirror Drive

Mirror Park - At the side of the LTD gas station on Mirror Park Boulevard

Strawberry - Opposite the Clinton Residence, behind a liquor store on Forum Drive

Tatavium Mountains - At the truck stop in the mountains north of Los Santos

The remaining 13 payphones in GTA Online are located above the city in Blaine County:

Zancudo River - Outside the Discount Store on Route 68

Lago Zancudo - At the side of the RON gas station on Route 68

Harmony - At the side of the cafe next to The Motor Motel on Route 68

Harmony - At the front of the 24/7 gas station store on Route 68

RON Alternative Wind Farm - Outside Rex's Diner

Grand Senora Desert - Outside the Yellowjack Inn

Grand Senora Desert - Outside the Flywheels Garage near Sandy Shores airfield

Sandy Shores - At the side of Sandy's gas station

Sandy Shores - At the abandoned Globe oil gas station on Meringue Lane

Paleto Forest - Outside the Pala Springs Aerial Tramway in Pala Springs

Paleto Bay - At the side of the Xero gas station

Grapeseed - At the side of the LTD gas station on Grapeseed Main Street

Grapeseed - At the abandoned Globe Oil gas station on the corner of Seaview Road and East Joshua Road

GTA Online players will be rewarded for completing the payphone hits and following special instructions. This earns gamers small trophies that can be found at their Agency after successful completion.

Completing all of these missions in the game is a fantastic way to earn money. By doing these missions precisely as requested, players will be rewarded with $75,000 each time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar