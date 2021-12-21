How to do Payphone Hits in GTA Online

The Contract update for GTA Online has now introduced Payphone Hits.

GTA 5 players may remember Lester's series of high-profile assassinations. Franklin was the one who carried out all these hits, and he has now taken over the business for himself. They both had the same goal in mind, which is to get rid of corrupt executives and criminals.

Payphone Hits can be done as Free Mode jobs in any session. They require players to eliminate targets within 15 minutes or so. Each mission has a set of objectives that can be completed for bonus pay. GTA Online players can make some really good money with this setup.

Here is how GTA Online players can do Payphone Hits

Franklin fully trusts GTA Online players to get the job done. There are a grand total of eight Payphone Hits. Some of them involve a single target while others have several at once. A few even require multiple players, which makes teamwork a necessity.

Basic requirements

GTA Online players must first complete three Security Contracts. These missions can be done through the new Agency property. Franklin will personally call the player to let them know about Payphone Hits.

Players can always call him back to request a particular hit. Alternatively, they can look for random payphones that happen to be ringing. There should be several of them around the Los Santos area.

Franklin will give players a rundown on each target and why they need to be taken out. He will also provide specific orders from the client, such as eliminating targets a certain way. Cash bonuses will be rewarded to players who complete these tasks.

Here is the Hit List

Franklin offers eight different Payphone Hits in GTA Online. Sometimes targets will try to run away while others will fight back. There are penalties if certain objectives fail, such as enemy reinforcements and police attention. GTA Online players also need to complete these missions as quickly as possible.

Here is the full list of Payphone Hits in the new update:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Entrepreneur

The Trolls (multiple targets)

(multiple targets) The Dealers (multiple targets; requires two players)

(multiple targets; requires two players) The Hitmen (multiple targets; requires two players)

The last two require multiple players, with a minimum count of two. These are the trickier ones to pull off, given the amount of cooperation required.

Rewards

An example of a model trophy (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online will reward players $15,000 for each successful hit. Players will also receive a bonus of $70,000 if they meet certain requirements. If bonus methods are used in the Payphone Hits, players will be rewarded with the following items:

The CEO (construction helmet)

(construction helmet) The Cofounder (Sticky Bomb)

(Sticky Bomb) The Judge (golf ball and tee)

(golf ball and tee) The Popstar (Euros model)

(Euros model) The Entrepreneur (Taxi model)

(Taxi model) The Trolls (destroyed laptop computer)

(destroyed laptop computer) The Dealers (Merryweather cap)

(Merryweather cap) The Hitmen (Coil trophy)

These items will be displayed in the player's office, which can be found somewhere in the Agency. It's a nice little reminder of all their hard work.

