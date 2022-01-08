The Contract DLC Agencies in GTA Online: All you need to know

All gamers have hopefully bought an Agency in GTA Online and saved Dr. Dre's music by now. If not, there is no need to worry, as the new Agency businesses from The Contract DLC are here to stay.

While players may be familiar with The Contract DLC, there are still some things worth knowing about the Agencies themselves. The Agency is the newest business in GTA Online, where users partner with Franklin and Dr. Dre at F. Clinton & Partner.

This article hopes to tell them all they need to know about The Contract DLC Agencies in GTA Online.

Where did the Agency businesses come from in GTA Online

GTA Online players learned that Franklin has been very busy in the years since players last saw him. He had the idea of starting his own Agency to work with the rich and famous in GTA Online. His first big VIP client was Dr. Dre, setting the bar very high for celebrity guests.

If there was no agency like F. Clinton & Partner in GTA Online before, the rich and famous would be very happy that there is now.

Which is the right Agency for you to get started in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

Buying the right Agency is a big deal for many gamers. GTA Online fans know by now not to rush into buying a new property when there are more than one to choose from. Once they buy their Agency, they can start the new missions inside.

Where are the Agency locations

GTA Online users have different reasons to choose their own Agency location in the game. Some want a high floor or an underground garage, others desire the best view, and a few just want to get inside and decorate.

Below are the locations and details of the 4 Agency properties in GTA Online.

Little Seoul

Adjacent to the main highway that runs through Los Santos, this Agency property in Little Seoul is the cheapest at $2,010,000. This site is nestled in a vibrant city environment with easy access to downtown Los Santos.

Millions more can be spent customizing the interior of the Agency while adding an armory, vehicle workshops, and accommodation are also options in every Agency building.

Vespucci Canals

The Vespucci Canals location offers a view towards the canals and Los Santos marina. It is very easy to access as it sits on the corner of a large intersection, costing players $2,145,000.

Many users favor this location because it is central to many VIP missions around the map. From here, it is speedy and easy for gamers to get to the Pacific Bluffs Country Club, which they will need to do numerous times during Agency missions.

Rockford Hills

This $2,415,000 Agency property puts players in the heart of Rockford Hills, among the rich and the famous. This site is also close to Michael's house in the GTA 5 story mode and offers a beautiful city view.

Gamers who like the vibrant life of Rockford Hills feel very comfortable here. Some even own their Arcade businesses nearby. Having both properties in close proximity can be advantageous to GTA Online users.

Hawick

The Hawick Agency costs $2,830,000 and is the most expensive of the four locations. Many players favor this Agency due to its proximity to Downtown and the Diamond Casino & Resort.

The building is the most accessible to the front entrance and garage with no obstructions. Leaving this office from the rooftop in the free agency helicopter, users can be anywhere they want in central Los Santos in mere seconds.

Are all Agency interiors the same?

All of the Agency's interior designs can be altered by GTA Online players but remain the same across all locations. The video above is the perfect showcase for every type of art, highlighting, and wallpaper they can choose from when designing their Agency to fit their individual styles.

If GTA Online gamers want to go on a spending spree and fill their Agency with the most expensive wares and designs, it will cost them over $5.5 million if they buy the Hawick Agency in The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

