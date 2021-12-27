Where is the Pacific Bluffs Country Club in GTA Online

The Pacific Bluffs Country Club is located on the west coast of the GTA Online map. Players need to visit this location while working for Dr. Dre on the 'High Society Leak' mission from The Contract DLC.

This country club boasts a beautiful seaside view from its pool and bar area, and it also has a number of tennis courts for its members and visitors to enjoy.

This article hopes to help players find the location of the Pacific Bluffs Country Club with ease in GTA Online.

GTA Online players should pay the Pacific Bluffs Country Club a visit sometime

The Pacific Bluffs Country Club is in a great location as the players can access it via road, sea, and air. It's only a few miles to drive to and from the city in a car and even less to fly in a helicopter from any location in Los Santos. The added bonus is being able to access it via sea. Players using boats or jetskis can drive right up to the beach and enter the country club via the back entrance.

If GTA Online players know where the Chumash Bunker is, then they will recognize the familiar seaside location. The Pacific Bluffs Country Club is located very nearby in the county below.

Some GTA Online players have found the Pacific Bluffs Country Club to be a great meeting place as the car park is very open and perfect for car meets.

In addition to visiting this location for the Dr. Dre agency mission, players might be here in the final mission of the GTA 5 story mode. One of the mission options in the final mission, 'The Third Way,' is called Deathwish. With this mission, Franklin, Trevor, and Michael take out all of their enemies at once. Franklin drives to Pacific Bluffs Country Club to take out Triad leader Mr. Cheng. This might be the first time most players visit this location.

A few fans on Twitter and Reddit have taken some amazing photographs and made some stylish videos at this country club location:

Whether you have visited the country club or not, it is certainly worth heading to this location to catch a beautiful Los Santos sunset or just hang out with other GTA Online players.

