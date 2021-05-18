GTA Online summer update 2021: Car meets, stunt races, deadline mode and more

As GTA Online's 8th anniversary draws near, Rockstar Games has prepared a slew of content for the Summer 2021 update that is slated to release in the coming months.

While not as large as the winter updates in general, GTA Online's Summer Update brings a few new vehicles, game modes and playlist refreshes - a pattern that seems set to continue this time around as well.

Also read: GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition official release date confirmed by Rockstar

GTA Online Summer Update 2021 details: Car meet areas, new 'Stunt Races' and more

GTA Online's Summer Update is gearing up to be car culture heavy (image via Rockstar Newswire)

Promising a 'host of new items, quality of life updates, and much more', Rockstar Games started off the Summer 2021 update list with a message for car enthusiasts:

In Los Santos, car culture is back on the streets in a big way, with new opportunities for fans of performance and customization upgrades to get together with like-minded gearheads to test and show off their rides free from interference from authorities and other troublemakers. The renewed interest is bringing a new underground car meet into the area, along with new additions to the local racing scene — and demand for stolen vehicles has never been higher. - Rockstar Newswire

With new features like a 'hot-list' and multi-part robbery missions teased, Rockstar is putting an emphasis on heavily customized getaway vehicles all summer long.

On May 27th, Stunt Races will be updated with eight new tracks, alongside the futuristic Deadline mode (reminiscent of Tron), which will be receiving seven new arenas as well.

As a final note, Rockstar Games also shared that Survival mode will expand to new locations throughout Los Santos and Blaine County, giving fans of the mode something fresh to look forward to.

Rockstar Games has also teased an event around the 20th anniversary of GTA 3, but has not shared any details as of yet.

Also read: GTA Online Summer Update 2021: List of confirmed features and updates