GTA Online Summer Update 2021: List of confirmed features and updates

Having been suspended in statis for the past few months after the announcement of GTA Online as a standalone title, fans finally have an update from Rockstar. As announced recently, GTA Online will be receiving a whole new range of updates as part of the annual summer event.

Last year, Rockstar dropped the Los Santos Summer Special, which saw the introduction of a couple of new vehicles, as well as the Super Galaxy Yacht missions. This year's summer update seems to be following suit, with it centered around street racing and car culture as well as a new type of mission.

Along with all the new content, November 11, 2021 was confirmed as the release date for the next-gen version of GTA 5, as well as the standalone version of GTA Online.

Every confirmed feature for GTA Online's Summer Update 2021

New modified getaway vehicle

Rockstar have teased the arrival of a "a precisely modified getaway vehicle" in GTA Online, which will prove to be the the player's "best weapon" this summer. This is exciting news as there are only a handful of things that can get players as excited about an update like a new vehicle.

Plus, given that it will be modified heavily, it is bound to have a few neat tricks up its sleeve, and has the potential to become fan-favorite. Whether it will compare well next to a Toreador will be the real question GTA Online fans will definitely have.

New missions

The reason why Rockstar is gracing the community with a new car is probably because they feel they might need it while doing these new missions. Rockstar have teased new "multi-part robbery missions," which sound quite different from Heists.

Seems like GTA is gearing up for a Fast-and-Furious themed summer, given all the street car subculture motif flying around, as well as these new missions. The new getaway vehicle will likely be the lynchpin to these new missions in GTA Online, which is bound to be exciting for fans.

New Underground Car Meet and Hot-List for Stolen Vehicles

Car Meets have been the rage in GTA Online communities all across the globe - with players showcasing and flexing their best vehicles. Now, players can do the same officially with the support of Rockstar, which probably means some kind of new functionality and features.

Given how a large number of players in GTA Online are tunerheads and car enthusiasts, this will surely be a big hit with the fans. Along with this, there will be a new hot list for vehicles that need stealing, which might eventually become a real money-maker.