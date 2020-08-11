GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Patch Notes: New cars, Missions and more

GTA Online has changed considerably, since its release all the way back in 2013. Players who're new to the game often find themselves overwhelmed with the vast amount of content.

However, the existing player base had been demanding a significant update to the game outside of the smaller Weekly Updates for a long time. Rockstar has finally delivered with the announcement of two significant updates planned for the year 2020.

The first update is now live, and called the 'Los Santos Summer Special'. It brings several new things to GTA Online. Fan-favourite characters from GTA V Story Mode such as Solomon Richards make an appearance in the new update, along with new cars, missions, and more.

GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Patch Notes

Major Content Updates:

1) New Cars

(image credits: southern san andreas super autos)

Legendary Motorsports:

Benefactor BR8 ($3,400,000)

Declasse DR1 ($2,997,000)

Lampadati Tigon ($2,310,000)

Invetero Croquette D10 ($1,500,000).

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Advertisement

Canis Seminole Frontier ($678,000)

Dundreary Landstalker ($1,220,000)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($378,000)

BF Club ($1,280,000)

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($1,380,000)

Benny's Original Motorworks:

Bravado Gauntlet

Bravado Youga

Benefactor Glendale

Declasse Yosemite

Albany Manana

2) New Missions Added in the Galaxy Super Yacht

(image credits: Gtanews, twitter)

New missions are now added to the Galaxy Super Yacht, upon whose completion on Hard difficulty, the player will earn approximately $150,000 and also unlock the Yacht Captain Outfit. (Source)

Players will earn 2x RP and GTA$ by completing the Yacht missions this week.

3) Missions from Solomon Richards also added in the game

(image credits: gtanews twitter)

Solomon Richards, a famous movie producer in Los Santos, appeared in GTA V Story Mode and needed the help of Michael. He also now appears in GTA Online after his studio is robbed and enlists the help of the GTA Online protagonist.

The missions usually involve returning stolen Movie Props to earn cash and RP in exchange.

4) Open Wheel Race Creator

GTA Online Players will now also be able to create their very own street circuits for Open Wheel Races by using the Creator. This will no doubt result in some genuinely physics-bending adventure for players.

Improvements, Fixes and Minor Performance Updates (source u/Dan6erbond, on r/gtaonline):

Calls such as those from LJT have been reduced to messages.

An additional two garage slots added.

A timer added to the Lucky Wheel. Players will now be able to see how much time they have left until they can spin the wheel once again.

Any personal vehicle can now be returned to storage.

The Oppressor MkII's 5-minute cooldown now applied to the regular mechanic as well.

More details will be added soon as Rockstar reveals the official patch notes.