Which Agency from The Contract DLC is the best in GTA Online

There are 4 agency locations to choose from in The Contract DLC in GTA Online. But which of these locations should the players look at buying when thinking about starting up the questline with Franklin?

A large number of players choose to go with the agency located in Hawick on the east side of Los Santos. The other three locations are to the west located at the Vespucci Canals, Little Soul, and Rockford Hills.

This article will take a look at why some players think that the Hawick location is the best Agency property from The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Why is Hawick Agency location considered the best to invest in by many players?

The Hawick location is probably the most owned agency property amongst GTA Online players. Some see this as a problem in over-populated lobbies, while others are willing to put up with this potential problem for the ideal location.

While the Western Agency locations do provide some beautiful views of the city and the coast, the Hawick location feels a lot more central to the players. With the closest proximity to the Diamond Casino & Resort and possibly the best city view of all four agency properties, many players believe that the new location in Hawick is the best.

The Hawick Agency does cost the most at $2,830,000. If players wish to upgrade it in every way and spend the maximum amount of money, they can spend up to $5,507,500. While this is a pretty big cost, there are a lot of GTA Online fans that believe it to be absolutely worth it.

Some of the key features of Hawick Agency

The location has the easiest access to any of the agency buildings. The front door and garage entrance are next to one another and the building is on the corner of a large intersection. This makes it very easy for players to gain access to their office or garage with nothing getting in the way.

Alternatively, fans of the Opressor MKII and the selection of helicopters in GTA Online will be happy to hear that the helipad also offers instant, easy access to the agency floor.

The other three agency locations do not offer such easy building access, with stairs or other obstructions causing issues in certain situations.

