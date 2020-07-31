3 active GTA Online glitches for money in 2020

Glitches are a great way to make money in GTA Online. Since there are no cheats in the game, tips and tricks can only take you ahead. Thus, if you’re looking to make a quick buck in GTA 5, glitches must be your best friend.

However, glitches are unintentional mistakes in the game, and they keep getting patched now and then. Hence, you need to keep a track of the glitches that still work.

Three active GTA Online glitches for money in 2020

Casino Heist Glitch

Image courtesy: MrBossFTW, YT

One of the best glitches to use for money in GTA Online, the Casino Heist glitch allows you to replay the heist as many times as you want. This will enable you to take the big scoop from the heist for more than one time. Since there’s a lot of money to earn, this is a glitch that you absolutely must try.

For detailed instructions on how to do the glitch, check this Reddit page.

Gold Glitch

Image courtesy: AlkalineExpert, YT

The Gold Glitch in GTA Online is again related to the Casino Heist. The glitch allows you to duplicate the number of gold bars. Hence, you can collect about double or triple the amount of money that you would win in the mission. Who doesn’t want double or triple the gold, right?

For detailed instructions on how to do the glitch, check this Reddit page.

Simple Casino Glitch

Image courtesy: Batzi, YT

This is perhaps the simplest money glitch in GTA Online. If you just want to make money really fast but don’t want to go through the trouble of actually doing the heist missions, then this glitch can be your best buddy.

You can just head over to the casino, play some poker, bet maximum chips, and take home big winnings. Don’t believe us? Check this Reddit page for detailed instructions to try for yourself.