“The whole Austin vibe is extremely f***ing hostile” - xQc disses the Austin, Texas streamer group and provides his thoughts

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" stirred up a new controversy earlier today by providing his thoughts on the Austin, Texas streamer group and ended up dissing them.

The Twitch community witnessed a major drama recently after British Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" got banned from the livestreaming platform. Felix reacted to some of the top posts on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail and provided his stance on the same.

While browsing the subreddit, the French-Canadian content creator came across a clip featuring Matthew "Mizkif" talking about Greekgodx. Initially, Felix did not want to comment much about it and shrugged it off by stating that the former's take was weird.

However, a few moments later, xQc went hard and called out the entire Austin, Texas crew by stating:

"Guys, I'm going to say it, guys. The reality of it, I think the whole Austin vibe is extremely f***ing hostile."

xQc thinks the Austin, Texas-based streamers are hostile and overly competitive

The Twitch streamer drama was at its peak earlier today after Greekgodx hosted somewhat of a controversial livestream and later got banned. Several prominent Twitch stars came out and laid out their opinions.

Reddit's r/LivestreamFail was filled with Mizkif's clips, and Felix reacted to most of them. While watching the clips, the latter decided to share a few strong words against the Austin, Texas-based streamers.

Initially, he did not want to get tangled in the streamer drama, but later on, he changed his mind and began the address by stating:

"Dude, there are a lot of people saying, 'Oh dude, Austin is so welcoming, so cool,' and everybody's backing the whole Austin, like, group of people, or whatever, and you know what? They're probably going to hate me for it, and they're going to say, 'xQc is anti-social, his take doesn't matter whatever the f**k.'"

Timestamp: 00:32:45

The former Overwatch pro did not hold back:

"But the reality is, that's not the case. I'm just going to say. It is extremely hostile, it's overly competitive for no reason, it's mega ego, and it's mega drama and the amount of s**t that goes behind the scenes and the amount of f***ing; the amount of s**t that I know, that a lot of them know, okay?"

Felix then shed some light on what went on behind the scenes:

"The amount of behind-the-scenes s**t, it's so stacked. Dude, if you were to talk about s**t, it would be like, never-ending conversation. It's f***ing insane the amount of drama behind-the-scenes, okay? I'm going to say it."

The minute-long strong conversation came to an end when xQc stated that he was glad he was not living in Austin, Texas anymore:

"I'm not going to say all of it, 'Dude, stop saying without saying the specifics,' I'm just saying, overall, it's not as it seems. It's very tense, and it's dogs**t, and I'm glad I'm not there anymore."

Fans react to the streamer drama

Felix's clip was one of the most upvoted posts on r/LivestreamFail, with more than 500 fan comments.

Redditors joked by saying that xQc, Greekgodx, and TrainwrecksTV were creating the "Gambling Avengers" on Twitch:

Fans wanted to learn which content creators are present in the Austin, Texas streamer group:

xQc continues to dominate the streamer charts on Twitch as he is ranked the 2nd most popular English-speaking content creator on the platform. He currently has more than 10 million followers and averages 70k viewers per stream.

