"I want to fight him" - TikTok's Hstikkytokky desires a matchup against Andrew Tate 

TikTok star Harrison Sullivan, most commonly known as 'HsTikkyTokky', is one of the biggest names on social media right now. The British influencer's best friend Ed Matthews is preparing to headline the TikTok boxing event against Simple Simon on July 16.

With a huge event approaching, Sullivan expressed interest in being involved in his own contest against British-American TikTok starlet Andrew Tate.

Tate is commonly known on the social media platform for his success as a businessman. However, the 35-five-year-old is also a former three-time ISKA World Champion and Enfusion champion in kickboxing.

Sullivan spoke to SecondsOut, where he said:

"I don't care about kickboxing experience. A fight is a fight at the end of the day and I know I'd put up a good fight at least. [...] The money and the clout would be sick but on top of that, if I thought I was gonna embarrass myself, I wouldn't do it."

Sullivan then added:

"I think with six months of solid trainin eating like a dog, training like a dog [and] working hard, which is the motivation mindset I'm in right now think I'd put up at least a sick fight. [...] I'm hoping to get that, that's the only fight I'd take probably [so] I'll just wait until that fight happens. I want to fight him."

With Andrew Tate also being one of the biggest names on the popular app, it could set up for a huge matchup against the 20-year-old. Both men have huge personalities and would sell out many tickets if the showdown were to take place.

If the upcoming TikTok boxing event goes to plan, another one could be set up with Sullivan and Tate being the headlined competitiors.

TikTok Boxing: A closer look at Hstikkytokky vs. Andrew Tate

Harrison Sullivan is a fitness fanatic who sells his own fitness programs, while Tate is a former kickboxing world champion. Sullivan has no experience in combat sports but claims that he has been involved in many street fights.

The fitness influencer is the son of legendary Welsh rugby league player Clive Anthony Sullivan, which explains his incredible muscle genetics. In addition to his lean build, the young man stands at 6'2", while Tate is an inch taller.

The former kickboxer held a record of 43-8 with 33 of his victories coming by knockout. Tate also competed in only one mixed martial arts fight, which he won by knockout. Furthermore, the British-American has gone on record to offer YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul $3 million to fight in the boxing ring.

Sullivan currently has 781.4k TikTok followers and 10.7 million likes. Tate, on the other hand, has 2.5 billion views throughout his various TikTok accounts.

With Tate being 19 years older than Hstikkytokky, he would enter the potential fight with far more experience as he is a former four-time world champion.

