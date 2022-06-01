"I'd like to see that fight" - Frank Warren on Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul

Frank Warren has expressed his eagerness to make Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, and has stated that it is up to Paul's team whether the matchup materializes or not.

The two young undefeated boxers were expected to face off last year but Fury was forced to withdraw due to a broken rib. Paul fought Tyron Woodley instead, winning via a sixth-round knockout. A few months later, Fury made his return to the ring on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, beating Daniel Bocianski via unanimous decision.

Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren has claimed that Fury is "itching" to get back inside the squared circle and went on to discuss a potential fight between 'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' in a recent interview with iFL TV.

"We've got a couple of things that we're working on at the moment. We've got to announce something soon because he's got itchy feet, he wants to get out, he wants to be out in the next few months. So, we'll work something out. I'd still like to do the fight with Jake [Paul], I'd still like to get that on."

When asked if the matchup is realistic, Warren replied:

"From our end it is. It's up to them [Paul's team] at their end, but who knows. We're not sitting around waiting for that to happen, but of course, I'd like to see that fight happen."

Watch Frank Warren's full interview with iFL TV below:

Jake Paul has confirmed that he will return to the ring on August 13 but is yet to reveal who his next opponent will be. As things stand, it appears as though Tommy Fury and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva are the frontrunners.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury - A closer look

A potential matchup between the two stars would undoubtedly draw the attention of the masses. The pair have held a long-running feud in recent years, and if the fight comes to fruition, we could finally see Jake Paul take on a legitimate professional boxer.

Paul now holds an unbeaten record of 5-0, with four knockouts on his resume. He has previously beaten former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren. Tyron Woodley escaped a knockout defeat in their first encounter, however, Paul came away with a jaw-dropping finish in the rematch.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has followed a more traditional route, gaining experience by competing against lower caliber opponents. After 12 amateur bouts, Fury turned pro in 2018 and has accrued a 8-0 record since, comprising four knockouts.

