Tyson Fury reveals his complete tour schedule in the UK - Here's how to meet him

After Tyson Fury's emphatic victory over domestic rival Dillian Whyte on April 23, the heavyweight will look to celebrate on a tour of England with his fans.

Fury defended his WBC Heavyweight Title by defeating Whyte with a sixth-round knockout in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. 'The Gypsy King' has recently returned from his family holiday in the south of France and will look to share his victory with his fans.

Fury revealed on his Instagram that tickets for 'The After Party Tour Part One' is now on sale and he will be visiting many cities such as London, Liverpool, Newcastle, Swansea and more within the space of a month. The tour will begin on June 17 and the final day will be on July 19.

The Heavyweight Champion also revealed when part two will be released:

"Part 2 coming in September SEE YOU ALL THERE FOR THE BEST NIGHTS EVER! GET UP THERE MY BOY!!!!!"

All tickets can be found on the Goldstar Promotions website, where the tickets for part one are now available to buy.

'The Gypsy King' has worked with the hosts Goldstar Promotions since 2015. The promotional company has previously provided evenings with other boxing superstars such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The 33-year-old won't have to worry about strict training routines between the tours because he has recently suggested his retirement from boxing. However, this will provide a talking point for fans who will undoubtedly ask the heavyweight about his future.

Fury has previously made public speeches while preparing for fights and appears enthusiastic about interracting with his fanbase.

Will Tyson Fury vacate his title?

Tyson Fury is yet to vacate the WBC Title that he won nearly two years ago, off of Deontay Wilder. The future of the champion will become clearer once he confirms his future with WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman.

At the start of the month, Sulaiman told Sky Sports:

"The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week."

Sulaiman expressed that the WBC won't force a reverse on Fury's decision to hang up his gloves should he decide to do so:

"It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness. Undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring."

With 'The Gypsy King's future in limbo, the Brit will most likely be waiting on the results of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch fight. A chance to compete against the winner of that huge rematch would serve as a huge temptation for the heavyweight to fight again.

Watch Fury claim the WBC Title against Wilder in their second fight here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far