"He would fight any one of our prospects under 10-0" - Eddie Hearn reveals exciting wager with Jake Paul 

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn agreed to a wager that if Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano, Paul would have to fight one of Hearn's cruiserweight boxers who has a record of 10-0 or less. Hearn suggested 1-0 cruiserweight boxer Cheavon Clarke.

Since the wager was made, Katie Taylor was victorious and Hearn is now waiting to see if Paul will be true to his word.

During the press conference for Clarke's upcoming fight on Saturday night, Hearn had to get confirmation from the Brit to see if he would fight Paul. Clarke said, "Yeah, no problem."

Paul is still yet to box a traditional boxer and Hearn has not been shy in doubting the cruiserweight's ability. Paul is currently 5-0 but ranked 676 in the world, due to still not having an actual boxer on his resume.

Cheavon Clarke, however, is following a more traditional route through the professional game and appears eager to get a fight with Jake Paul. The American may not be a pound-for-pound boxer, but he can market incredibly well and that would certainly benefit the Brit's career.

Clarke recently spoke directly to iFL TV about the potential clash with Jake Paul:

"Until he [Jake Paul] signs the contract, as Mike Tyson says, 'Sign the contract big boy.' Until he does that, I'm focused on what I've got to do on Saturday night and that's all that matters."

When asked about his thoughts on Paul's comments to Hearn, Clarke replied:

"Talk is cheap like free wi-fi... He's a very good businessman, he's very good at marketing and I think that's what he was trying to do there, pull a stunt. But let Eddie work his magic and we'll see what happens."

Ahead of a potential Jake Paul clash, who is Cheavon Clarke?

Cheavon Clarke currently holds a professional record of 1-0 but has an impressive ameteur pedigree. He competed for Jamaica at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He later switched his allegiance to Great Britain and went on to win a silver medal at the 2017 European Championships.

Additionally, Clarke was selected to compete at the 2019 European Games in Belarus. He then also competed in the 2019 World Championships, where he lost in the quarterfinals by unanimous decision against Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

Clarke is expected to make his second professional appearance on Saturday night on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards. Clarke will face Pawel Martyniuk. Martyniuk holds a record of 4-8, with all of his wins coming by knockout.

