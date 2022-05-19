Eddie Hearn says that Chris Eubank Jr. has "no chance" of fighting Gennadiy Golovkin

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Chris Eubank Jr. gave his ideal three-man hitlist. He included Gennadiy Golovkin and went on to say that the fight with the Kazakh has a real possibility of happening.

Since then, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has completely shut down the former world champion's optimism surrounding a potential matchup with 'GGG' by claiming that there's "no chance" of it happening. Speaking to iFL TV, the Matchroom Boxing chairman said:

"Absolutely no chance at all, no. There's no chance at all. 'GGG' will either unify the division or he'll fight Canelo Alvarez and I think it will be the latter, but no. We've got some great fights for Chris Eubank Jr. Big money fights but it won't be 'GGG'."

When Hearn was asked to provide some possible names for Eubank Jr. to fight, he replied:

"Liam Smith, Felix Cash, Conor Benn."

With Hearn offering Conor Benn's name on a three-man list of possible opponents for the British athlete, it opens the door to a huge British showdown. The former world champion is set to return to the ring this summer and then for a third time this year in the winter. At the same time, Benn is also expected to be back in the ring at least another time before the year is over.

Hearn made it very clear that the fight Chris Eubank Jr. wants with Golovkin will not happen. However, a fight with Benn could well be in the works.

Watch Hearn discuss Chris Eubank Jr.'s potential opponents in the interview with iFL TV below:

Is Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn a real possibility?

Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn had a fierce rivalry during their time as athletes, but it now looks like the rivalry of the name could continue through their sons.

Eubank Jr. had recently claimed that he encountered Benn at a sports awards show and then stated that it's a fight that could be made "later down the line." The former world champion also included Benn in his three-man hit list, along with Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Benn is expected to be involved in a 'big, big fight' next in his career, and Eddie Hearn included Benn's name when listing possible opponents that he can offer the former champion. The pair are both expected to fight again this year, with the summer being a possibility for them.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: "We're weighing up whether you fight in July or just go into the biggest fight possible in August/September. It's likely he will go straight into a big one. I'm talking big, big. The stabilisers are off." [@Boxing_Social] Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: "We're weighing up whether you fight in July or just go into the biggest fight possible in August/September. It's likely he will go straight into a big one. I'm talking big, big. The stabilisers are off." [@Boxing_Social]

