Chris Eubank Jr. gives his 3-man hit list

As Chris Eubank Jr. eyes up his next potential opponent, with hopefully getting back into the ring this summer, the Brit gave his ideal 3-man hitlist.

Eubank Jr. is set to return to the ring this summer and then for a third time this year in the winter. We might not see him face off against one of his favored opponents in the summer but it's possible he could match up with a big name in his third fight of the year.

Despite this, Eubank's promoter Kalle Sauerland recently suggested that they are trying to get the Brit a big fight in the summer, so anything is possible.

When the former world champion was asked by iFL TV to give his hitlist, he responded:

"GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin] number one. Canelo Alvarez number two, I'd take that fight all day every day. Conor Benn number three."

Chris Eubank Jr. then went on to explain his encounter backstage with Conor Benn, when the pair were presenting at the Sport Industry Awards:

"He's a hothead. It could of easily kicked off at the award show right before we were about to walk out on stage. [...] He said he walks around at 73kg, I walk around at 75kg, so when you look at it like that, it's not that crazy. But it is something that would be further down the line."

Chris Eubank Jr. has openly spoken about wanting to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in the past and hopes to land the fight in the summer. The Brit has even called the Kazakh out on Twitter after Canelo failed to beat Dmitry Bivol.

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾 Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾😎

Had Canelo Alvarez beaten Bivol, he would then have fought 'GGG' in a huge trilogy. The trilogy looks to be even further down the line, as Canelo will most likely activate the rematch clause against Bivol. Therefore, a fight between Eubank and Golovkin could be very possible.

It's very difficult to see Alvarez taking a fight with the Brit in the near future as the Mexican looks to compete in a higher weight class and clearly has bigger fish to fry. However, if Eubank manages to land a fight with Golovkin and then wins, it could increase the possibility of Canelo accepting the fight with Eubank Jr.

Will we ever see Chris Eubank Jr. fight Conor Benn?

As Chris Eubank Jr. pointed out in his interview with 'iFL TV', there isn't a huge difference in weight between the pair. However, Eubank is at a completely different stage of his career than Benn.

The fight would undoubtedly be huge for boxing thanks to the rivalry between their fathers.

The two boxing styles and personalities would be extremely intriguing to see, but as Eubank said, 'it is something that would be further down the line.'

