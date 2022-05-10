Chris Eubank Jr. eyes up potential opponents

There's recently been exciting speculation surrounding Chris Eubank Jr. and Gennadiy Golovkin. However, there's no guarantee that the Kazakh will be as interested as Eubank appears to be. Regardless, there are still some potential options to create a thrilling fight for the Brit.

Eubank Jr. was last in the ring in February against Liam Williams where he defeated the Welshman via unanimous decision. Eubank was then tipped to face Kell Brook in an intriguing British class. However, Brook then announced his retirement, which opens the door to different potential opportunities for 'Next Gen'.

Chris Eubank Jr. Vs Liam Williams

Kalle Sauerland, Eubank's promoter, recently revealed that the aim is to get Eubank back into the ring for the summer.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom suggested that Eubank is poised for a title shot in the near future during a chat with Sky Sports:

"We'd like the Zhanibek [Alimkhanuly] fight potentially. He's fighting Danny Dignum for the world title in May."

Shalom went on to say:

“Eubank Jr. wants a world title and we believe that's the easiest option for him now. We also think Liam Smith is a good fight and I think it’s going to come down to those two. I'd like to see him [Eubank Jr.] fight for a world title, I think we can make that happen."

Could Chris Eubank Jr. face Gennadiy Golovkin?

The entire boxing world was shaken up on Saturday night as pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez was dethroned by Dmitry Bivol. It appears Canelo will activate the rematch clause which means that the potential trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin is drifting further away.

Chris Eubank Jr. seized the opportunity to call out 'GGG' on Twitter for a "tango."

Chris Eubank Jr @ChrisEubankJr Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾 Well @GGGBoxing looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I’m ready to tango baby let’s get it on this summer 🕺🏾😎

Golovkin remains a favored opponent for 'Next Gen'. The Kazakh star could have to weigh up his options since the Canelo trilogy appears to be more distant than expected.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom recently spoke with Sky Sports about the Golovkin and Eubank Jr. links:

"Golovkin's been waiting for that rematch with Canelo and if Canelo's now going to fight Bivol in a rematch, then CEJ-GGG could become more likely."

Edited by John Cunningham